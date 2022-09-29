Hugo Boss and Replay Play Well Together

Call it the new European union.

Hugo, the more youth-driven line of Germany’s Hugo Boss brand, and Italian denim label Replay have just launched a capsule collection that celebrates self-expression.

Premiering on Sept. 28 in-store and online at Hugo and Replay stores worldwide, the Fall/Winter 2022 collaboration mixes classic and trendy denim pieces with comfortable jersey ones and reflects Hugo’s desire to offer more denim. Each item features a red label that blends the logo of each brand and all the apparel is made from certified organic cotton fabrics.

The men’s pieces include a traditional denim jacket and straight-fit jeans in a light, medium or dark wash and a workwear-inspired overshirt and matching jeans. Four crewneck tees deliver different spins on the two blended logos. There is also a garment-dyed indigo tee and matching hoodie.

The women’s selection is boy-fit jeans in three washes, a choice of relaxed, drop-shoulder tees, a cropped jacket with raw edges and matching balloon-fit jeans.

Prices range from $75 for tees to $245 for denim overshirts and jackets.

To drive home the message that the capsule should mirror its wearer’s personal style, TikTok creators Oluwanifewa Agunbiade (@Itsjustnifee), Louis Powell (@youngmanpowell) and Isla Loba (@isla) were signed to star in the launch promotion. It was shot in London and shows how they incorporate the clothes into their day, putting together a series of different outfits by adding their own accessories and styling pieces.

A branded “Replay Your Day” rewind effect released on TikTok augments the campaign. TikTokers can use the effect to create immersive content as they switch up the collection from day to night. In addition, a #hugoreplay hashtag challenge gives people access to the exclusive rewind effect, branded graphics and audio assets so they can create new videos and show how they style their denim.

Replay, which is owned by 41-year-old Fashion Box S.p.A., has previously collaborated with Husqvarna Motorcycles, Ajax, New Zealand’s national rugby team All Blacks, Puma and soccer club Paris Saint-Germain .