High School Red Zone: Week 7 Scores & Highlights
(WSPA) – It’s the seventh week of high school football in the Carolinas…on a Thursday!
Hurricane Ian forced schools to reschedule games to avoid the worst of the storm’s affects on Friday.
See all of Thursday night’s highlights below:
|AWAY
|HOME
|23
|Byrnes
|36
|Spartanburg
|F
|52
|Dorman
|14
|Boiling Springs
|F
|35
|Hanna
|26
|Mauldin
|F
|7
|Woodmont
|14
|Mann
|F
|56
|Daniel
|14
|Walhalla
|F
|17
|Crescent
|38
|Seneca
|F
|AWAY
|HOME
|0
|Dixie
|48
|SCS
|F
|32
|BHP
|47
|Powdersville
|F
|35
|Easley
|28
|Pickens
|F
|6
|Berea
|57
|Greenwood
|F
|20
|Laurens
|17
|Greer
|F
|7
|Wade Hampton
|49
|Riverside
|F
|27
|Emerald
|14
|Eastside
|F
|61
|Clinton
|7
|Union Co.
|F
|34
|Woodruff
|41
|Chester
|F
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|AWAY
|HOME
|49
|Wren
|7
|Fountain Inn
|F
|21
|Palmetto
|25
|Southside
|F
|0
|Carolina
|42
|Chapman
|F
|30
|Broome
|21
|Travelers Rest
|F
|7
|Liberty
|41
|Abbeville
|F
|0
|Chesnee
|28
|Landrum
|F
|13
|Blacksburg
|24
|Ninety Six
|F
|62
|St. Joe’s
|6
|CFC
|F/Wed.
|63
|CCES
|35
|Asheville School
|F
|53
|Pendleton
|6
|West-Oak
|F
|49
|McCormick
|14
|Ware Shoals
|F
|Greenville
|Westside
|Mon./7 p.m.
|16
|Hendersonville
|35
|Chase
|F
|42
|Polk Co.
|21
|R-S Central
|F
|38
|Patton
|27
|E. Rutherford
|F
|48
|Tuscola
|10
|N. Henderson
|F
|21
|Smoky Mountain
|23
|W. Henderson
|F
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0