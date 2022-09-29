ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Red Zone: Week 7 Scores & Highlights

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qy1Se_0iFlxHXL00

(WSPA) – It’s the seventh week of high school football in the Carolinas…on a Thursday!

Hurricane Ian forced schools to reschedule games to avoid the worst of the storm’s affects on Friday.

See all of Thursday night’s highlights below:

AWAY HOME
23 Byrnes 36 Spartanburg F
52 Dorman 14 Boiling Springs F
35 Hanna 26 Mauldin F
7 Woodmont 14 Mann F
56 Daniel 14 Walhalla F
17 Crescent 38 Seneca F
AWAY HOME
0 Dixie 48 SCS F
32 BHP 47 Powdersville F
35 Easley 28 Pickens F
6 Berea 57 Greenwood F
20 Laurens 17 Greer F
7 Wade Hampton 49 Riverside F
27 Emerald 14 Eastside F
61 Clinton 7 Union Co. F
34 Woodruff 41 Chester F
AWAY HOME
49 Wren 7 Fountain Inn F
21 Palmetto 25 Southside F
0 Carolina 42 Chapman F
30 Broome 21 Travelers Rest F
7 Liberty 41 Abbeville F
0 Chesnee 28 Landrum F
13 Blacksburg 24 Ninety Six F
62 St. Joe’s 6 CFC F/Wed.
63 CCES 35 Asheville School F
53 Pendleton 6 West-Oak F
49 McCormick 14 Ware Shoals F
Greenville Westside Mon./7 p.m.
16 Hendersonville 35 Chase F
42 Polk Co. 21 R-S Central F
38 Patton 27 E. Rutherford F
48 Tuscola 10 N. Henderson F
21 Smoky Mountain 23 W. Henderson F
