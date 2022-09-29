Hickory claims 3rd D10 Team title in 4 years

MEADVILLE, Penn. (WKBN) – For the third time in four years, the Hickory girls golf team secured a District-10’s Class 2A Team title at The Country Club of Meadville to edge out Mercyhurst Prep 244-262.

The Hornets were led by junior Sasha Petrochko shooting a 77, firing the fourth best score in the field.

Luciana Masters wasn’t far behind her teammate, finishing with a 79, good enough for fifth place in the team portion of the event.

Ava Liburdi also finished with an 88, Ava Milkos with a 97 and Madey Myers shot a 99 for Hickory.

Petrochko, Masters, Milkos and Liburdi will all move on to Day 2 of the D10 Individual Championships this Saturday.

The Hickory girls golf team won D10 Team titles in 2019, 2021 and now 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.