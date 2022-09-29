ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Hickory claims 3rd D10 Team title in 4 years

By Zach Verdea
 4 days ago

MEADVILLE, Penn. (WKBN) – For the third time in four years, the Hickory girls golf team secured a District-10’s Class 2A Team title at The Country Club of Meadville to edge out Mercyhurst Prep 244-262.

The Hornets were led by junior Sasha Petrochko shooting a 77, firing the fourth best score in the field.

Jackson-Milton 4-year standout Student Athlete of the Week

Luciana Masters wasn’t far behind her teammate, finishing with a 79, good enough for fifth place in the team portion of the event.

Ava Liburdi also finished with an 88, Ava Milkos with a 97 and Madey Myers shot a 99 for Hickory.

Petrochko, Masters, Milkos and Liburdi will all move on to Day 2 of the D10 Individual Championships this Saturday.

The Hickory girls golf team won D10 Team titles in 2019, 2021 and now 2022.

