Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Man Rescued After Boat Catches Fire, Sinks in AtlanticTimothy BolgerPoint Lookout, NY
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Related
Pet store owner: Returned animals bought during pandemic is becoming a problem
Rescue groups and others say people are now bringing those animals back -- and it's becoming a problem.
News 12
Police: 3 women wanted for stealing merchandise from Farmingville store
Police have released pictures of three women wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise in Farmingville. According to police, the incident happened at the Burlington store on North Ocean Avenue last month. The women took off with nearly $600 worth of items. Police are offering a cash reward...
‘We’ve been up for 5 days.’ Bridgeport family desperate to find missing 15-year-old
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
Nassau prosecutors: Boyfriend of victim in Brooklyn body dismemberment case now a suspect
Justin Williams appeared today in Nassau County court on unrelated charges Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
News 12
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say. Suffolk County police responded around 1 p.m. to the incident at Hummus Mediterranean on Main Street. Police say there doesn't appear to have been any injuries. The owner of the restaurant says there is likely thousands of dollars'...
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
News 12
Police: Shelton man stabbed man with scissors, injured woman
A Shelton man stabbed a man and injured a woman with a pair of scissors, police say. It happened at an apartment on Howe Avenue. Police say Alex Chamoro, 48, stabbed a man with a pair of kitchen scissors and also injured the man's mother. The man was transported to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Devastated and in pieces.' Family mourns 12-year-old fatally struck in West Hempstead
A 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car while crossing a street in West Hempstead on Sunday, police say.
Grand jury brings no charges in fatal NJ police shooting
State authorities say a New Jersey police officer will not face any charges in the shooting death of a driver who stole a police car after a crash last year and was shot and killed after a chase.
Tractor-trailer strikes overpass, topples over on Wantagh State Parkway
A tractor-trailer that attempted to cross under a bridge on the Wantagh State Parkway in East Meadow overturned on Saturday.
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of a permanent stalking restraining order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought in East Meadow TD Bank robbery
According to police, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the TD Bank on Hempstead Turnpike.
NYPD: 6 witnesses sought in Cypress Hills body dismemberment case
NYPD detectives released images Sunday of people they believe could help them solve a Cypress Hills homicide in which a woman’s body parts were found inside multiple suitcases.
Police are asking for the public's help to find missing Bridgeport teen
Bridgeport police want the public's help to find a high school student who has not been seen since Tuesday.
Police: Man wanted for robbing Brooklyn supermarket, stabbing employee
They say the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for any of the items he had with him.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson weekend shooting
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced one man is dead, and a woman injured, following a shooting Saturday night in Paterson.
News 12
NYPD: Man sought following discovery of loaded firearm at Mount Hope subway station
Police are looking for a man in connection to a loaded weapon being found after an incident in Mount Hope on Friday. Police say they responded to a 911 call of a man assaulting another man inside the East 174-175 streets and Grand Concourse subway station. When officers arrived at...
STORM WATCH: New Jersey seeing heavy rainfall through Tuesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says breezy and cooler-than-average weather with drier conditions will continue into the workweek.
State police: New Rochelle man fatally struck by vehicle on Route 17
State police say Garfield Elliot, 47, of New Rochelle, was in the center median when he stepped out of his car and into the roadway.
Comments / 0