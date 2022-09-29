ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nesconset, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Nesconset, NY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
News 12

Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant

A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say. Suffolk County police responded around 1 p.m. to the incident at Hummus Mediterranean on Main Street. Police say there doesn't appear to have been any injuries. The owner of the restaurant says there is likely thousands of dollars'...
HOLBROOK, NY
News 12

Police: Shelton man stabbed man with scissors, injured woman

A Shelton man stabbed a man and injured a woman with a pair of scissors, police say. It happened at an apartment on Howe Avenue. Police say Alex Chamoro, 48, stabbed a man with a pair of kitchen scissors and also injured the man's mother. The man was transported to...
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#War#Pet Abuse#Paws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets

Comments / 0

Community Policy