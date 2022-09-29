Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 16, 1938, in Indianapolis, the son of (the late) George and Ruth (Williams) Runyan. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 25, 1961, he married Valerie (Grove) Runyan in Indianapolis. Don retired from commercial sales for Indiana Bell Telephone and United Telephone. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and formerly served on the board at Beaman Home. Don had an interest in computers and locksmithing, assisting family and friends whenever necessary.

