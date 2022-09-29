Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:18 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in a private parking area at 10901 N. Eagle Place, Syracuse. Driver: Driver: Lindsay Denton, Eagle Place, Syracuse. Fender bender in a parking area. Unoccupied vehicle registered to Joseph Denton. Damages up to $1,000.
Annual Kosciusko County Shrine Turkey Shoot Set For Oct. 14-15
ETNA GREEN — The Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, Saturday and Sunday, at Beeson’s Gun Range, 8994 West CR 25 South, Etna Green (just off Crystal Lake Road). Over the years, thousands of local sportsmen and their families have supported the Kosciusko County Shrine Club in raising thousands of dollars to support our multiple missions for Kosciusko County.
Warsaw, Winona Lake Announce Trick-Or-Treat Times
WARSAW — Warsaw and Winona Lake have announced trick-or-treat times for this year. Both will be 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
L. Gene Longmire — PENDING
L. Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died at 10:48 p.m. Oct.1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 4300 block North Old SR 15, Warsaw. Guadalupe C. Gutierrez reported criminal mischief to a building. 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 6200 block West CR 400N, Warsaw. McKenzie T. Casner reported a vehicle...
Kosciusko GOP To Have Fall Fish Fry Wednesday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Republican Party has its Fall Fish Fry on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It’s 4-7 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Indoor dining and carryout will be available. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for kids 5-12. Children under age 5 are free.
Road Construction On North Bronson Street Begins Tomorrow
WARSAW — Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4, the City of Warsaw Public Works Department will begin road construction on North Bronson Street, from Center Street to Sheridan Street. Paving prep work will follow the next couple of days. Fresh paving work will begin immediately after the prep work. Road work in that area should be expected for the rest of the week.
Timeline From The Past: Tippecanoe River Pollution, WCHS Football Players Suspended
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 6, 1971 — A state biologist said today a band of pollution that has killed thousands upon thousands of fish in the Tippecanoe River along a stretch from Warsaw to beyond Rochester is no longer a threat.
Nicodemus Card Shop Moves Into Downtown Storefront
WARSAW — A local card and gaming shop has moved to downtown Warsaw. Nicodemus Cards & Gaming will open at 118 W. Market St. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The business was previously located at 1131 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw, and the move to its new location where AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Center was prior means there’s a lot more space for Nicodemus to operate.
First Baptist Church Of Pierceton Hosting Revival Meetings
PIERCETON — First Baptist Church of Pierceton will be having revival meetings with Evangelist Mike Patterson, Oct. 9-13. Patterson led a life of crime, in and out of jail and prison. He trusted Christ as savior at the age of 22 while serving his second prison term in Ohio....
Mary Leona Baker
Mary Leona Baker, 87, Wabash, died at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 25, 1935. She married Hubert Clifford Baker; he died in 1997. She is survived by her son, Laurel Baker, Wabash; three stepchildren, Hubert Baker III and Walter Baker, both of Wabash, and Michael (Kim) Baker, Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and her sister, Sharon Singleton, Wabash.
Johanna ‘Faye’ Van Geloof
Johanna “Faye” Van Geloof, 95, North Manchester, formerly of Corona, Calif., died Oct. 2, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Faye was born July 1, 1927. On July 28, 1948, Faye married the love of her life, Arthur Van Geloof; he preceded her in death. She is...
Edna Mae Campbell
Edna Mae Campbell, 95, Wabash, died at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor East, Wabash. She was born Sept. 7, 1927. Edna married Arthur Campbell Sr. on Dec. 23, 1943; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Terry) Walker, Palm...
Don Evans Runyan — UPDATED
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born June 16, 1938, in Indianapolis, the son of (the late) George and Ruth (Williams) Runyan. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 25, 1961, he married Valerie (Grove) Runyan in Indianapolis. Don retired from commercial sales for Indiana Bell Telephone and United Telephone. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and formerly served on the board at Beaman Home. Don had an interest in computers and locksmithing, assisting family and friends whenever necessary.
Victor I. Cunningham
Victor I. Cunningham, 77, Columbia City, died at 12:45 p.m. Friday Sept. 30, 2022, at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1944. He married Billie Cunningham; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his children Keith (Jennifer) Cunningham, Kouts, Richard (Erin)...
Warsaw Seeks To Expand TIF Districts To Include Future Subdivisions
WARSAW — The city of Warsaw is seeking to expand its two existing residential TIF districts in a way that would allow each one to encompass a new residential development that is expected to result in a combined 180 new homes. The city created a northern residential TIF district...
Calvin Eugene Koontz
Calvin Eugene Koontz, 96, Plymouth, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, peacefully at his home. Calvin was born Sept. 7, 1926. On Dec. 31, 1946, he married Evelyn Lucille Huff; she preceded him in death. He is survived by four children, Gregory Koontz, Morgantown, Kendall Koontz, Bremen,...
Syracuse Public Library Hosting Fix-It Clinics
SYRACUSE — Is a broken lamp cluttering your home? Don’t trash it. Bring it to the Syracuse Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, to learn the skills necessary to repair it with help from guest instructor Steve Woolley. This fix-it clinic will teach participants how to...
Wilma R. Tilson
Wilma Tilson, 100, Logansport, formerly of Rochester and Indianapolis, died at 6:17 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Logansport. She was born Oct. 14, 1921. She married Leonard Tilson; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Eva Richards, Jasper, Kathleen (William) Ward, Ludington, Mich....
David Ray Ramp
David Ray Ramp, 78, rural Columbia City, died peacefully at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the company of family at his home. He was born on March 26, 1944. On May 16, 1981, he married Josephine Watkins. Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Josephine; children Shelia...
