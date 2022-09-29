ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minford, OH

West rolls into Falcons’ Nest

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viTsH_0iFlwELt00
West senior Jack Jordan (75) pursues Waverly running back Jase Hurd (22) during last Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at West High School. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

SCIOTO COUNTY — On paper, entering Friday night — and the final day of most definitely a September to remember — the West Senators appear to be on a rushing roll.

The Senators, short of an undefeated season so far by a single solitary point at Fairland, are 5-1 with five consecutive victories —four of which came at the refurbished “Rock”, as part of a rare four-game homestand.

Of course, West was away from home for 13 consecutive games before that, while its facility underwent an overhaul and upgrade to a brand-spanking new FieldTurf surface.

On the field itself, with the defense doing its job for the overwhelming majority; with the offensive line playing a physical brand of football; with Ryan Sissel running directly downhill and amassing carries, yards and touchdowns; with Jeffery Bishop burning defenders for big pass plays from senior quarterback Mitchell Irwin, it’s basically been a West side thrill ride.

However, at least recently, one speed bump in that road for the Senators has been the Minford Falcons —with Minford winning the past three meetings, and all three by at least 19 points apiece (33-14 in 2019, 35-14 in 2020 and 41-21 in 2021).

But, comparing scores and comparing past history mean mostly nothing —as West will try to snap one losing streak, while keep a winning one going at the same time.

Minford, meanwhile, is 4-2 —but is an underdog inside its Falcons’ Nest, given two difficult outings in the past three weeks with identical 42-0 defeats.

West (1-0 SOC II) meets Minford (0-1 SOC II) in another Southern Ohio Conference Division II tilt, as both squads seek to remain within striking distance of defending division champion Wheelersburg —while the matchup marks also a major computer points pickup to the winner.

Kickoff inside Minford’s Falcons’ Nest is set for 7 p.m., as West’s experienced seniors are 0-3 against Minford coach Jesse Ruby —and standout Falcon linebacker Hunter Pendleton.

In an interview on Wednesday with West second-year head coach Todd Gilliand, the Senators’ offensive coordinator in the two meetings prior to last year, he said his seniors are motivated for the Falcons — given the recent rough history.

But that bigger picture, it’s simply the next game on the West side’s schedule.

“They (West seniors) are definitely motivated, but the thing we’re focusing on, like each week with them, we need to be 1-0. These guys know they’ve struggled with Minford and they want to get that off their shoulders, but they’ve done a good job of being focused all year and executing our gameplan,” said Gilliland. “We have to do what we need to do to win, no matter who is across from us. With the league games, there are more rivalry games, but West and Minford is always a big ballgame, no matter what has happened the first six weeks of the season.”

What has happened in the first six weeks is West playing physical and imposing its will —beginning with its well-played 34-7 win at Portsmouth.

Last week — against reloading Waverly which was the SOC II runner-up in 2018, 2019 and again last year sandwiched around a championship campaign two years back —the Senators surged out to leads of 21-0, 27-7 and finally 41-21, before withstanding the Tigers’ roaring comeback bids of 27-21, 41-35 and finally 49-42.

The Falcons, conversely, opened up an expected 3-0 —but lost to a tall, talented and athletic Washington Court House team, two weeks before struggling at Wheelersburg.

Minford fell 42-0, as the run-oriented Pirates played perhaps their most complete game of the season in all three phases —and rushed for 301 yards with 18 first downs.

That doesn’t bode well for the Falcons, facing a fast yet bruising back like Sissel — who has enjoyed multiple 200-yard and 25-plus carry games.

In an interview on Tuesday, Ruby discussed what went wrong with Wheelersburg —with the Pirates able to exploit the Falcons’ mistakes.

“Wheelersburg was very good at exploiting things. We need to play much better assignment football, and that we fit well together as a team when we’re setting up our defense. It wasn’t just one player, but it may have been one player on that one play that didn’t fit in the scheme properly,” said Ruby. “And sometimes, hey, give credit to Wheelersburg’s kids. They opened up some holes, they were very physical and very quick. That part we can’t fix today.”

But, Minford must solve some issues ahead of seeing Sissel —running behind a physical West front.

Then, don’t forget about Bishop on the receiving end of Irwin aerials deep downfield.

Bishop burned both Portsmouth and Waverly, arguably the Senators’ two toughest opponents to date, with touchdown strikes early on.

Ruby is well-aware of West’s weapons, and the necessity to slow them down.

“It’s going to be a challenge. I don’t think anybody has slowed them down other than themselves. They could have easily won the Fairland game, and be coming in here 6-0. They are playing very well,” he said. “They are very physical up front, and are even better up front from at least what I see on film, than I anticipated. That’s a credit to their kids and their coaching staff. I knew how good Sissel, Bishop and Irwin are, just from playing them in the past. But I still feel like their level of play has increased. It’s something that we have to step up and meet their level of intensity when they bring it. If not, we’ll take another loss.”

To tackle Sissel, the Falcons must hit him low and not high, wrap him up at the waist and legs — and ultimately gang-tackle him to get him to the ground.

If not, the six-foot and one-inch and 220-pound senior is a boatload to bring down —as he also succeeds in shedding tackles, and picking up or even erupting for yards after initial contact.

“If you want to keep him (Sissel) bottled up, you have to hit him early. If he gets a head of steam, you’re probably not going to bring him down. He is so explosive and gets downhill so fast, you have to fit into the scheme properly, and keep him from that going in that downhill motion,” said Ruby. “If not, he is very hard to stop.”

Naturally, West wants to run right at the younger Falcons with Sissel.

But unlike last season’s game, in which the Senators made multiple mistakes in the Falcons’ 41-21 triumph at Valley High School, Gilliland said the club’s key is to finish possessions with points.

“We did have a couple turnovers, but off the top of my head, we were in the red zone five or six times against them last year, and came away with zero points,” he said. “That can’t happen in order to beat a good team. You have to put points on the board when the opportunity arises. We have to finish off those drives, we have to win the turnover and field position battles, and we can’t have silly penalties. When you go out to Minford, you have to play a clean game, because you are getting their best shot.”

Speaking of shots, the Falcons’ fourth play from scrimmage took one at Wheelersburg —with a wide open Jeffrey Pica racing downfield, and not a single Pirate defender within 20 yards.

But unfortunately for the Falcons and Pica, he dropped a surefire touchdown reception, and as Newfound Glory once sang, it was all downhill from here.

Although, the 5-9 and 210-pound junior Pica presents the Falcons’ running threat —as he will surely see a similar number of touches to Sissel.

Stopping Pica before he gets started, Gilliland explained, is the Senators’ utmost defensive priority.

“We have to get a lot of hats to the ball, and not just arm-tackle him (Pica). You have to really stick him and run your feet and wrap up. He is a strong running back that will bounce off of arm tackles. We really have to swarm the ball,” he said. “It’s our goal every week to make another team one-dimensional. We want contain their running game, forced them into some long down-and-distance situations. Get them in third-and-long or second-and-long and get them off track of their offensive schedule.”

Speaking of schedules, with West at five wins and Minford at four, the winner gains a good amount of Ohio High School Athletic Association computer points — in Division V and Region 19.

In fact, with 16 teams qualifying in each region now, and if the playoffs opened today, the Falcons (12th at 4-2 and 5.3667 computer points average) would play at West (5th at 5-1 and 8.3833 CPA) in the opening round.

But that could be, and would be, then.

For the here and now of Friday night, the Senators’ steamrolling of a season seeks to continue —as Minford aims to make it four in a row over West, while getting itself back on track.

“There’s a lot on the line, conference-wise and playoff-wise, so it’s definitely a big ballgame for our guys. But the focus is on this week,” said Gilliland. “We can’t look past this week, because it’s all we can control.”

“We have been focusing on improving ourselves to prepare for this game. The last three games with West are irrelevant come Friday night. Every game in the SOC II is a tough game. If you can not make mistakes, you can play with just about anybody in this league. We have to show up and it’s going to take a whole team effort,” said Ruby. “We can’t rely on Jeffrey Pica on offense or Hunter Pendleton on defense to make every play. It’s got to be everybody playing their assignments, reading their keys, being disciplined, flying to the football and gang-tackling and matching their physicality.”

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Titans topple Green in SOC I

PORTSMOUTH — Notre Dame’s Landon Barbarits wasn’t going to be denied a second time at making a possible pass interception. And, for the second consecutive time in which the Green Bobcats have gone undefeated through at least five games, host Notre Dame didn’t allow that to continue.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

West wills a way

MINFORD — Big plays in a physical game helped the Portsmouth West Senators earn a 29-16 road win at Minford in a week -seven Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest on Friday night. The victory gave West its sixth-straight triumph to improve its overall mark to 6-1. It was...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates, Justice qualify to D2 district golf

McDERMOTT — With a Division II boys golf sectional full of the usual qualifying suspects, the names near the top of last Tuesday’s leaderboard at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club were truly of little-to-no surprise. Wheelersburg was once again one of them, as was Minford senior Matthew Justice.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Waverly, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Minford, OH
Sports
City
Minford, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
ohiotraveler.com

A Fav Place for Ohio Daytrips

Highland County, Ohio, is a favorite destination for day trips, weekend getaways, and extended vacations in the foothills of Appalachia. Located within 65 miles of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, visitors can enjoy an unforgettable weekend away after just a short drive on any of the five major state roadways that connect in the center of the county.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#American Football#Falcons Nest
WOWK

Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting

UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Mason County murder victim identified

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night.  Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street.  Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case,  Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash along route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics with deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The call came shortly after 1 p.m. about a crash in the 6000 block of Route 50 near Bainbridge. According to initial reports, the driver of a pickup...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two arrested following a traffic stop in Waverly

WAVERLY, Ohio — Two people were arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, Michael Locher and Kayla Hayslip were taken into custody after the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine inside their vehicle. It happened early Saturday morning shortly...
WAVERLY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Name Released in Pomeroy Homicide

On the evening of 9/30/2022, Meigs County law enforcement officers were dispatched to 117 Spring Ave. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on-scene and found Dwayne E. Qualls of Pomeroy, Ohio, deceased inside his residence, from an apparent gunshot. Officers identified Wayne 0. Leib as a suspect in the apparent homicide. Wayne Leib was apprehended by officers late in the evening on 9/30/2022. He was incarcerated and charged in the homicide of Dwayne Qualls.
POMEROY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
129
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy