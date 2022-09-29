Read full article on original website
Motorola to launch Moto G72 with 108MP camera on October 3
Specs include Helio G99 chip, 120Hz refresh rate and monster 5000mAH battery
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet 2022 release is up to 30% faster than the previous generation
Make the most of your mobile entertainment with the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2022 release). This tablet has an 8” HD display with a screen made of strengthened aluminosilicate glass. Additionally, it also includes enhanced hexa-core processors for more responsive performance. The tablet comes with a 13-hour battery life and 32 GB or 64 GB storage—you can add up to 1 TB of expandable storage via a microSD card. Apart from a thin and lightweight design, it also includes a USB-C port for easy charging. With split-screen features and Alexa compatibility, the tablet makes browsing easy and convenient for daily use. Also, Amazon Kids will make this tablet an ideal option for parents because of features such as limiting screen time, setting educational goals, and managing content. Overall, it’s a great tablet from the series for the entire family.
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
Samsung's positively ancient Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 are getting some Android 13 love
Android phones typically last at least two to three years, though these days, most of the best phones come with four years of software updates. But if you're willing to give the custom ROM space a look, phones can last a lot longer. Custom ROMs aren't as popular as they once were, but they can still be a way to breathe new life into an ancient smartphone. If you still have a Galaxy S3 or Galaxy Note 2 — both originally launched in 2012 — kicking around in a drawer somewhere, you might want to dig them out. A decade after their release, they're both getting Android 13 via a custom ROM.
Samsung Galaxy S20 begins its One UI 5 (Android 13) beta program in South Korea
Samsung has begun the beta testing phase of One UI 5 for the Galaxy S20 in South Korea. Samsung's One UI 5 OS is the company's own skin atop Android 13 which should usher in several impactful improvements.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Batteries inside older Samsung phones are swelling at a disproportionately high rate
We may not put much thought into smartphone batteries, but there's a lot going on inside them. As phones age, it becomes important to take proper care of the batteries inside them to ensure they don't swell. This was a common occurrence when smartphones first became popular—their batteries used to expand as they aged, leading to the back glass popping out. Over time and with technological advancements, manufacturers learned how to keep this problem under control. But it looks like Samsung may have an issue on its hand with batteries on its older phones swelling at a disproportionately high rate.
Best cheap Android phones 2022
Want to save as much money as possible when getting an Android phone? We've done the research to show you which best cheap phone to buy.
Google makes it easier to install apps on other devices from your Android phone
Google is highlighting Play Store changes that make it easier to find and install apps for other devices.
Google Maps gets new features after a big update
It’s one of several updates coming to the app over the next few weeks and months
How to access Google Drive on any device
Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage services, and for a good reason. If you have a Google account, you have access to Google Drive with 15GB of free storage. If you need more than 15GB of storage, Google One is an inexpensive cloud storage option that works well on just about every platform. Businesses can also take advantage of Google Workspace, an inexpensive alternative to Microsoft 365 that offers additional storage as well as privacy and data retention options.
This free Google Maps update gives you the vibes
Google Maps embraces the power of crowdsourcing to let you know what places are really like
Google System Updates welcome almost-forgotten audio switching feature
September's package of Google System Updates went public a couple weeks ago, though as a matter of fact, we had reported on a lot of the features within earlier on. It turns out, however, that we have a couple of stragglers that came across the finish line late, so we wanted to make sure you knew what was officially coming with which component update.
It's game over for Stadia, shutting down early 2023
Cloud gaming has come a long way in the last few years, with more competition than ever before. We've even seen dedicated hardware from companies like Logitech, as the dream of playing whatever you want, whenever you want, has blossomed. Still, players have been slow to adopt cloud gaming as their main way of gaming, which probably explains why Google's latest statement on Stadia feels so unsurprising. Perhaps those rumors of its impending death weren't so exaggerated after all. Despite only being on the market for less than three years, Google is closing Stadia's doors for good in early 2023.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro specs leak reveals familiar-looking products
Google is getting ready to release the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on October 4, alongside some further ecosystem products like the Pixel Watch and potentially a new Nest Wifi router. While Google teased its new smartphone series a lot over the past few months, we haven’t had the chance to get a full overview of the hardware inside the handsets. That’s now changing thanks to prolific leaker Yogesh Brar. His leaks confirm that there might not be too many changes to the Pixel 7 compared to the Pixel 6.
Google Calendar's new keyboard shortcuts might not be for you, but they are very important
Android phones are accessible to people across a wide price range, from budget handsets going for a few hundred dollars to flagships for more than a thousand. Thanks to Google’s efforts, Android is also evolving into a more accessible platform for people with disabilities. The company’s newest effort extends beyond the OS and into its web services. Google Calendar is getting keyboard shortcuts that verbally announce specific details for events.
5 simple ways to create a burner phone number in seconds
Did you buy one of the best new Android phones, but you don't want to give your phone number to just anybody? Consider getting your hands on a burner phone number. A burner phone number is an expendable, cheaply-obtained phone number that is different from your personal phone number. You can use this number to remain anonymous or to keep certain communications separate from your main phone number.
7 common Google Chromecast issues and how to fix them
Google Chromecast allows you to stream video from Android devices and your laptop to your television. Google also makes various Chromecast dongles that are both affordablthe e and among best streaming devices you can buy. Just tap a button and select where you want to watch your content; at least on a good day, it doesn't get any easier than this. Multiple variables are at play when using a Chromecast, and not everything always works as it should. Here are some of the most common issues you might face when using your Chromecast with your home network.
Android’s useful privacy indicators are headed for ChromeOS
Android 12 introduced so-called privacy indicators to Google's mobile platform. These show up in the form of little green dots in the corner of your display, indicating that an app is accessing your microphone or camera. About a year after the stable Android 12 launch, this useful indicator could come to ChromeOS next, adding the privacy feature to all of the best Chromebooks out there.
