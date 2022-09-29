Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must VisitTravel MavenEdinburgh, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
wyrz.org
Traffic shift happening on or after Oct. 3 for I-65/State Road 267 interchange project
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
cbs4indy.com
Ascension St. Vincent closing hospital, 9 other locations in Lawrence County
BEDFORD, Ind. — More than 100 workers are being displaced as Ascension St. Vincent prepares to close an additional 10 locations. In two letters to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Ascension Medical Group announced the upcoming closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and nine other practice locations in Bedford and nearby Mitchell. These closures will include the permanent elimination of all positions related to those operations.
Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest
Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges. It is a...
Fox 59
Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires
Tips have been coming in to the Indiana arson hotline, but investigators are still trying to find the person or persons responsible for several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are looking into the leads, but so far, no arrests have been made in...
WISH-TV
Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after dispute over a cell phone
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day a woman came to the Bedford Police Department to report that 60-year-old Williams Crawford and she were getting evicted from a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
cbs4indy.com
1 injured during fire on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place. The fire...
North Split lane changes coming Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
shelbycountypost.com
Injured bald eagle helped by Shelby Co. deputy, animal shelter
If someone had told Deputy Justin Parker of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department that in his occupation he might face situations such as life or death down to helping change a person’s tire in the middle of the night he probably would have agreed that was certainly possible.
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
Police find person dead while conducting welfare check on north side
Police are investigating after they found a person dead while conducting a welfare check on the city's north side.
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and two were injured in a three-car crash on the north side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The crash happened in the 4700 block of Michigan Road, near 51st Street and Grandview Drive, at around 9:15 p.m. According to IMPD, two cars were going...
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
People living in storage units? Marion County Health Department is investigating
Earlier this month, Brandy Chestnut and Steven Taylor discovered their storage unit at SecurCare Self Storage had been broken into.
City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites
The City of Greenwood issued a notice Friday morning to the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites, ordering the hotel's guests and workers to vacate and revoking its certificate of occupancy.
Frankfort police investigating after person found dead in vehicle
A person was found dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
