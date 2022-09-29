ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyrz.org

Traffic shift happening on or after Oct. 3 for I-65/State Road 267 interchange project

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
WHITESTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Ascension St. Vincent closing hospital, 9 other locations in Lawrence County

BEDFORD, Ind. — More than 100 workers are being displaced as Ascension St. Vincent prepares to close an additional 10 locations. In two letters to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Ascension Medical Group announced the upcoming closure of Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and nine other practice locations in Bedford and nearby Mitchell. These closures will include the permanent elimination of all positions related to those operations.
BEDFORD, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man struck, killed on SR 47 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Russiaville man was killed Sunday night after police say he was hit by a vehicle while walking on State Road 47. Police were alerted of a man walking eastbound on E. State Road 47 in Sheridan at around 9:27 p.m. Sunday. A welfare check was requested, followed by another call saying the man had been hit by a vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martinsville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Martinsville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Industry
Local
Indiana Business
WISH-TV

Driver dies in overnight crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed in a single-car crash early Monday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a vehicle fire in the 6200 block of Knyghton Road. That’s in the Devonshire neighborhood near Binford Boulevard and 62nd Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after dispute over a cell phone

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day a woman came to the Bedford Police Department to report that 60-year-old Williams Crawford and she were getting evicted from a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Davis
cbs4indy.com

1 injured during fire on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured during a house fire Monday morning on the city’s east side. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of North Whittier Place. The fire...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

North Split lane changes coming Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — North Split construction crews will begin to shift traffic on Interstate 70 beginning Saturday. After the shift, I-70 west and I-65 north will travel across the median and onto the new flyover bridge. Traffic heading west on I-70 to downtown will stay in the far right lane...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Injured bald eagle helped by Shelby Co. deputy, animal shelter

If someone had told Deputy Justin Parker of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department that in his occupation he might face situations such as life or death down to helping change a person’s tire in the middle of the night he probably would have agreed that was certainly possible.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log Cabin#Lincoln Logs#County Government#The Cabin#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Fox59 Cbs4indy
wrtv.com

Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and two were injured in a three-car crash on the north side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The crash happened in the 4700 block of Michigan Road, near 51st Street and Grandview Drive, at around 9:15 p.m. According to IMPD, two cars were going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Travel Maven

The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
EDINBURGH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy