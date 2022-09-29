Lloyd Cecil McDonald, 79, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on September 29th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his brothers Richard and Bob by his side. He was born to parents Tessie(Sims) and Roy McDonald, on September 22, 1943, in Wood County, West Virginia. Like many of that time period, Lloyd did not graduate high school and worked with his father to help provide for the family. He was very proud, however, to receive his high school equivalency diploma in 1965.

