WTAP
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick or Treat times
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here are the trick or treat dates and times for cities and communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley for 2022. Parkersburg: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Vienna: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Williamstown: Monday, October 31; 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WTAP
A reenactment was held to wrap up Pioneer Day
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Civil War reenactment was apart of the 19th annual Pioneer Day event that concluded Sunday. Several reenactors had tents set up to show visitors what a camp looked like during the Civil War. Reenactor Rebecca Page talked about the importance of holding reenactments and events...
WTAP
Students learn CPR/AED for S.T.E.A.M classes at Caperton Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon middle school students gathered at the Caperton Center to learn CPR/AED for their Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics class. The students will not be CPR certified but Wood County school nurse, Sherri Hudgins, is sure the students will be able to perform when...
WTAP
Obituary: Harris, Brenda J
Brenda J Harris, 70, of Vienna, WV, passed away September 24, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on June 4, 1952, in Elkins, WV, the daughter of the late Frank B. and Ernestine Hazel Scott Moore. Brenda graduated from Elkins High School with...
WTAP
Obituary: Henthorn Sr., Creighton L.
Creighton L. Henthorn, Sr. 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Bellaire, OH., the son of the late John B. and Naomi M. Wallace Henthorn. He had been employed by Johns Manville for 25 years and had...
WTAP
Lowell Octoberfest kicks off its 46th year
LOWELL, OH. (WTAP) - The Lowell Octoberfest kicked off for its 46th year today. Even in the rain, the two day event’s first day wasn’t dampened. The signature bratwurst sandwiches and fire roasted rotisserie chickens were being served, booths were set up, and music was playing. Josh Harris,...
WTAP
Local church is preparing for its 75th annual book sale
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church is continuing on their 75-year tradition. The church will be holding their annual book sale next week. This is the church’s 75th year doing the sale. Starting Wednesday, October 5th and going through Saturday, October 8th, tens of thousands of books will...
Pomeroy community mourns long-time first responder
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Pomeroy Fire Department has announced the death of the longest-serving member in the department’s history, Howard B. Mullen. Mullen passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the age of 94 after a nearly 70-year tenure at the fire department, the PVFD said. Mullen joined the PFD on Nov. 10, 1952, […]
WTAP
Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn
Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg, died September 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong...
wchstv.com
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
WTAP
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg passed away September 17, 2022 at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on June 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Joseph Salvatore and Stella Koruba Martino. Joe had proudly served his country in the US Marines. He enjoyed collecting...
WTAP
Obituary: McDonald, Lloyd Cecil
Lloyd Cecil McDonald, 79, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on September 29th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his brothers Richard and Bob by his side. He was born to parents Tessie(Sims) and Roy McDonald, on September 22, 1943, in Wood County, West Virginia. Like many of that time period, Lloyd did not graduate high school and worked with his father to help provide for the family. He was very proud, however, to receive his high school equivalency diploma in 1965.
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Baloo from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baloo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!. Baloo is a sweet 7-year old male Labrador Retriever mix and currently weighs 53.2lbs. Baloo has a happy, lovable personality and he walks well on a leash....
WTAP
Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be two events in Parkersburg to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot. Amendment Two, or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, would allow the West Virginia Legislature to authorize tax exemptions for vehicles and personal property used for business in West Virginia. Governor Jim...
WTAP
Obituary: Boyer, Calvin Eugene
Calvin Eugene Boyer, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 2, 1953, in Newark, OH, the son of the late Calvin Clayton and Lakie Irene Travis Boyer. Calvin was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed doing yard sales...
WTAP
Opening statements to start Tuesday the Victor Lee Thompson Trial
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Opening statements will start tomorrow morning in the trial of Victor Lee Thompson. Thompson is charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection to the May 2021 killing of Darren Salaam. Jury selection for the trial started this afternoon in Judge...
WTAP
Locals discuss concerns over new business park currently under construction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People of Washington Bottom came together Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns over a 29-acre business park currently under construction in their neighborhoods. The Saturday meeting was a chance for the Washington Bottom community to come together and discuss the construction of PMCompany’s business park. Jeff...
WTAP
Red Cross continues to provide disaster relief after Hurricane Ian
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You know, there are people like you and I that have just had the worst day of their life. And they worked for 20 years to build a home and family and all of that,” says American Red Cross disaster relief volunteer, Charles “Chip” Pickering. “And all of a sudden, all that is taken away.”
WTAP
Obituary: Cox, Robert Owen
Robert Owen Cox, 88, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Belpre, died September 29, 2022, at his residence. Robert was born March 21, 1934, in Wirt County, WV, and was the son of the late James Okey and Opel Miller Cox. Robert had worked as a Mill Tender for U.S. Steel....
Mason County murder victim identified
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney has identified the victim in a murder that happened Friday night. Jason Pierce, 34 of Racine, was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds at a home along Front Street. Wayne Leib is the suspect in the case, Chief McKinney says that charges are expected to be […]
