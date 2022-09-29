Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
TAMMY AND JIM FISHER, OF FLORENCE, RECENTLY CONTRIBUTED $5,000 TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA IN HONOR OF THEIR SON, CONNOR. 28-YEAR-OLD CONNOR HAD A DREAM OF ESTABLISHING AN ADDICTION RECOVERY CENTER FOR YOUNG PEOPLE. THE DONATION IS DIRECTED TOWARD LION RECOVERY WHICH IS A DEPARTMENT HOUSED WITHIN UNA HEALTH SERVICES AND WAS ESTABLISHED TO PROVIDE PROGRAMS AND ASSISTANCE TO UNA STUDENTS WHO FIND THEMSELVES BATTLING SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND ADDICTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UNA.EDU FORWARD SLASH GIVE.
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon
Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
Florence animal shelter hosts fundraiser to help injured animals
Chloe's Fund is a nonprofit organization that helps take care of shelter animals with severe medical needs.
Shoalsfest returns after two years
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Shoalsfest has returned to the Shoals Area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The festival was created by Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner, Jason Isbell. The lineup includes local bands as well as internationally-recognized musicians. Several festival attendees told News 19 they were very happy […]
Meet Crocodile! News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – This Crocodile is anything but rough. He is a fluffy Aussie Border Collie mix who is looking for a home. Crocodile is five-years-old and weighs about 41 pounds. He is very lovable and great with other dogs. This cute guy has also been fixed and is Heartworm negative. He does need […]
Families still have no headstones after two years
Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Madison County fire extinguished after 5,000 gallons of water used
A fire in Madison County required around 5,000 gallons of water to be fully extinguished and claimed the lives of three cats.
Nine-year-old dog attack victim returns home
"I'm happy to see him getting back to his normal self for sure. And it makes it a little easier that he's made such a good comeback," Stephanie Overton said of her son. "He's really a tough kid."
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Governor Ivey awards $1.64 million to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million dollars on Thursday for outdoor recreational efforts across Alabama. The funds are from the federal Recreational Trails Program and will be used to improve outdoor recreational venues across the state. Improvements include the building and restoring of trails in eight Alabama communities.
WAAY-TV
More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month
It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery. Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm....
WAAY-TV
Athens man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns
An Athens man is accused of leaving cigarette burns on a 5-year-old child, records show. Bobby Lee Moss, 23, was arrested Sept. 30 on one count of aggravated child abuse. Court documents state the child was in Moss' care when he caused two cigarette burns on the child's inner left arm.
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course comes to Courtland
COURTLAND, Ala. — Courtland welcomed Alabama's first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course this week. The woman behind the mural is Sonya Clemons also known as "Artlady". Clemons, a Jackson County muralist, was commissioned by the Singing River Trail (SRT) to hand paint the usable public art hopscotch court on the square of Historic Downtown Courtland. The court is now open to the public.
themadisonrecord.com
Cassie Reasner Is A “Machine” On Sparkman Volleyball Team- Senior Is Two-Sport Athlete
HARVEST- “I am so glad she stayed with us this season,” said Chandler Phillips, head coach of the Sparkman volleyball team, on her feelings on senior player Cassie Reasner who already committed to sign a college scholarship with the University of Kentucky to play softball. “She could have...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck causes delays on 6th Avenue near bridge in Decatur
An overturned truck near a major bridge in Decatur led to significant impacts on traffic in the area Monday. Decatur Police and other agencies responded to the overturned truck on Sixth Avenue at Wilson Street, just south of the bridge in Decatur. Motorists were warned of traffic delays and to...
Calhoun Community College partners to increase literacy in the Tennessee Valley
DECATUR, Ala. — The Calhoun Community College Greater Opportunities for Adult learners (GOAL) Program, Boys and Girls Club - Northwoods, Huntsville/Madison County Public Library-Downtown Huntsville, and Decatur Public Library are partnering to celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. In response to Governor Kay Ivey’s recently signed proclamation...
FOX54 News
Comments / 0