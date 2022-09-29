ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

radio7media.com

Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA

TAMMY AND JIM FISHER, OF FLORENCE, RECENTLY CONTRIBUTED $5,000 TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA IN HONOR OF THEIR SON, CONNOR. 28-YEAR-OLD CONNOR HAD A DREAM OF ESTABLISHING AN ADDICTION RECOVERY CENTER FOR YOUNG PEOPLE. THE DONATION IS DIRECTED TOWARD LION RECOVERY WHICH IS A DEPARTMENT HOUSED WITHIN UNA HEALTH SERVICES AND WAS ESTABLISHED TO PROVIDE PROGRAMS AND ASSISTANCE TO UNA STUDENTS WHO FIND THEMSELVES BATTLING SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND ADDICTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UNA.EDU FORWARD SLASH GIVE.
FLORENCE, AL
FOX54 News

Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon

Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT News 19

Shoalsfest returns after two years

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Shoalsfest has returned to the Shoals Area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The festival was created by Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner, Jason Isbell. The lineup includes local bands as well as internationally-recognized musicians. Several festival attendees told News 19 they were very happy […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Meet Crocodile! News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – This Crocodile is anything but rough. He is a fluffy Aussie Border Collie mix who is looking for a home. Crocodile is five-years-old and weighs about 41 pounds. He is very lovable and great with other dogs. This cute guy has also been fixed and is Heartworm negative. He does need […]
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT News 19

Families still have no headstones after two years

Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns

An Athens man is accused of leaving cigarette burns on a 5-year-old child, records show. Bobby Lee Moss, 23, was arrested Sept. 30 on one count of aggravated child abuse. Court documents state the child was in Moss' care when he caused two cigarette burns on the child's inner left arm.
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course comes to Courtland

COURTLAND, Ala. — Courtland welcomed Alabama's first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course this week. The woman behind the mural is Sonya Clemons also known as "Artlady". Clemons, a Jackson County muralist, was commissioned by the Singing River Trail (SRT) to hand paint the usable public art hopscotch court on the square of Historic Downtown Courtland. The court is now open to the public.
COURTLAND, AL
FOX54 News

Calhoun Community College partners to increase literacy in the Tennessee Valley

DECATUR, Ala. — The Calhoun Community College Greater Opportunities for Adult learners (GOAL) Program, Boys and Girls Club - Northwoods, Huntsville/Madison County Public Library-Downtown Huntsville, and Decatur Public Library are partnering to celebrate National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week. In response to Governor Kay Ivey’s recently signed proclamation...
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

