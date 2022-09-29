Read full article on original website
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the weapon that is capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to a record pace. Two intercontinental ballistic missiles tested earlier this year were launched at high angles and short of their full range and so didn’t fly over other nations’ territories. Tuesday’s test, the North’s fifth round of missile launches in 10 days, comes as North Korea uses a diplomatic standstill with the U.S. to build up a full-fledged nuclear weapons program that viably threatens regional U.S. allies and the American homeland. The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.
North Korea has launched a ballistic missile over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean for the first time in five years, in a significant escalation of weapons testing by the increasingly aggressive regime of Kim Jong-un.Japanese authorities say that residents in northeastern regions were ordered to evacuate buildings on Tuesday morning as an intermediate-range ballistic missile flew over the Hokkaido, one of Japan’s main islands, for the first time since 2017. Trains were temporarily suspended in the Hokkaido and Aomori regions but later resumed when officials confirmed the missile had come down in the Pacific.Tokyo said the North...
