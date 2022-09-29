“Our students deserve the very best:” DSU breaks ground on future agriculture building, push to grow pipeline of STEM professionals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMDT.com
DSU receives research grant from National Science Foundation
DELAWARE – Delaware State University has been awarded a three-year grant of more than $500,000 for research. We’re told this comes from the National Science Foundation and will be used for data science and machine learning. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Great Oaks Charter’s low enrollment leads to state review
Concerns about enrollment numbers at Great Oaks Charter School in Wilmington have triggered a formal review by the Delaware Department of Education. The school serves eighth through twelfth grade and has a student body of more than 80% Black students. The review will be conducted by the Charter School Accountability Committee to determine if Great Oaks has violated terms of ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Saint Mark's High School launches capital campaign
St. Mark's High School has launched the largest capital campaign in the school's more than 50-year history, "Renewing the Vision: The Campaign for Saint Mark’s High School." School President Tom Fertal said the process of developing the campaign started prior to the pandemic during the school's first half century.
WMDT.com
Annual fall home expo showcases many products/services for homeowners, exposure for local businesses
LEWES, Del.- “It becomes a yearly thing that people look forward to,” Delaware Beach Book Owner Becky Carney said. From home renovations to finding your next humble adobe in Delaware resort communities, the 5th annual Fall Home Expos had you covered. “We have everything from heating and air, old wood furniture, electricians, painters,” Benson said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program ends with few places for homeless Delawareans to turn
The end of Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program Saturday left more than 180 households in a precarious position as winter approaches and backup housing and shelter options remain scarce. In motel parking lots across Delaware Saturday, residents quietly carried boxes of belongings to their cars. The program that housed...
WMDT.com
Local organization gathering donations, volunteers to help victims of Hurricane Ian
MARYLAND – An organization based out of Grasonville, Md. is looking for volunteers and donations to help with Hurricane Ian relief. “The most needed items right now are going to be cots, tarps, sleeping bags, tents, disposable or portable grills, propane, charcoal, utensils, stuff to eat with and cook with,” said First Light for First Responders (FLFFR) Chief of Operations, Justin Davis. “There are certain parts we will be going to that are an extended amount of time before they get electric back.”
WMDT.com
Downtown Salisbury Food Tour dates announced
SALISBURY, Md. – The dates have been announced for the Downtown Salisbury Food Tour. Attendees will get a chance to try out all the tasty food the town has to offer on October 6th, 13th, and 20th. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawaretoday.com
Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business
The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lodging
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather
LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
delawarepublic.org
End of pandemic shelter program spurs surge in demand for homeless services
Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program, which housed thousands in motels over the past two years, ends on Saturday. The 189 households still in motels as part of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) program will now need new accommodations, and service providers expect a surge in demand for shelter beds, transportation and storage – demand that some providers worry could be hard to meet.
WMDT.com
Sand dunes holding up in Rehoboth Beach, visitors checking out the view
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., – In the first state, the remnants of Hurricane Ian are still being felt. Waves were crashing harder than normal and the winds were intense too but that didn’t stop visitors from checking out the unusual appearance. It is a hazard, however, officials aren’t too concerned about storm damage in the town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the midst of a tight race for US Senate, Oz visits Philly Black clergy members
PHILADELPHIA — With the latest polls showing a tightening race, Mehmet Oz returned to Philadelphia on Sunday night to meet with local Black clergy members to press his case to be elected to the U.S. Senate. The Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries was celebrating its 13th anniversary as a congregation...
delawaretoday.com
Brandywine Zoo Hosts Halloween Activities for the Whole Family
The popular and family-friendly Boo at the Zoo event returns to the Brandywine Zoo this October, and a new Halloween event for adults begins. The Brandywine Zoo is preparing for a spooky good time this Halloween. Boo at the Zoo returns from Oct. 21-23 for families to enjoy. Plus, a...
WDEL 1150AM
Flooding remains a concern as Ian's remnants spin off the Delaware coast
Coastal parts of Delaware remain under attack as a low pressure system associated with the former Hurricane Ian spins miles off the Delaware coastline. The Delaware Bay at Lewes is forecasted to crest with a high tides at 7.9 feet Monday and Tuesday, just short of what is considered major flooding for the area.
WMDT.com
Salisbury to host Maryland Folk Festival in September 2023
SALISBURY, Md. – The first-annual Maryland Folk Festival is set to take the stage in downtown Salisbury next year. Festival organizers say the 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held September 22nd through the 24th. It will be free and open to all. Organizers say the festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event celebrating American culture. The City of Salisbury plans to welcome hundreds of musicians and performers.
delawarebusinessnow.com
State seeks Superfund status for Basin Road site
An area around New Castle County Airport has been proposed as a Superfund site. The East Basin Road Groundwater Site consists of groundwater plumes that affect 11 public wells owned by the Artesian and New Castle water utilities. . The wells serve approximately 209,000 people and are located within the 5,000-acre...
Outdoor Ice Rink Is Back in Delaware County This Winter
Flight on Ice, an outdoor ice rink, is returning to Newtown Square, writes Max Bennet for patch.com. The pop-up rink became a popular Delaware County winter attraction last year, voted Best of Delco 2022 Fun Day Family Outing. It’s set to open again in mid-November and remain open through February...
WMDT.com
Town of Delmar, Delaware Election Results
DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar, Delaware held their municipal elections Monday that saw two council positions and the Mayor’s seat on the ballot. Polls closed at 7 p.m. in the town, and by 7:30 the unofficial results rolled in, showing two new council members ahead and a new Mayor. Mayoral candidate Tom Bauer is currently leading the race with 74 votes to Odell Jones Jr.’s 63 votes.
Comments / 1