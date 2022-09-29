ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Annual fall home expo showcases many products/services for homeowners, exposure for local businesses

LEWES, Del.- “It becomes a yearly thing that people look forward to,” Delaware Beach Book Owner Becky Carney said. From home renovations to finding your next humble adobe in Delaware resort communities, the 5th annual Fall Home Expos had you covered. “We have everything from heating and air, old wood furniture, electricians, painters,” Benson said.
