Los Angeles, CA

Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center

By Amy Powell via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UNYy_0iFlu7Bd00

Some residents of Boyle Heights are up in arms about a plan to convert the historic Sears tower into a service center for the homeless.

The plan would turn the building and 26-acre campus into a "life rebuilding center" that would house and provide services for more than 5,000 people. The Sears location closed last year after more than 90 years in business.

But dozens of local residents showed up for a protest this week, saying the project would create an unsafe situation for the community. Local leaders, they say, are ignoring the community's needs.

"We are the first neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles. We're the first and we're the absolute last when it comes to service or representation," said Boyle Heights resident Renee Chavez. "All we typically get is what nobody else wants. We don't want this."

Building owner Izek Shomoff says he wants to turn the property into a facility that could help the homeless get their lives back on track, providing housing as well as medical and mental health support and job training.

"What we are proposing to do here is to bring people whose life is broken and rebuild them," Shomoff said.

Opponents say the project would bring in too many people and would not be good for the community. They say there are already problems with the homeless in the area.

"It's just a sad situation and it's dangerous," said Boyle Heights resident Martha Diaz. "A lot of them have assaulted women, especially seniors early in the morning when they're taking transportation to get to the daycare or anything like that. It's just not safe."

Comments / 72

EXACTLY
3d ago

Vote Republican people , California has historically been Republican this Americans Mexican and family and friends voting PURO REPUBLICAN!!!

Reply(2)
8
Jason Bourne
3d ago

I always suggest send all of the homeless to dessert camp with skills training. They can stay there forever 😃.

Reply(3)
11
Gonz286
4d ago

😂 everyone wants a solution to homelessness as long as it doesn’t affect their community. Ridiculous.

Reply(7)
9
 

KTLA

3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp

The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
thecorsaironline.com

'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles

Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
yovenice.com

Excavation Begins for 85-Unit Mixed-Use Development on Venice Boulevard

Six-story development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard. The excavation and shoring processes has begun for a mixed-use development underway at 10801 W. Venice Boulevard in the Palms neighborhood, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new structure will be a mixed-use apartment complex that will be six stories tall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors

LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
