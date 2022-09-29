ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall

Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
INCOME TAX
Cadrene Heslop

Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month

States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Ohio this weekend

LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK THE NEXT TWO DAYS: Hurricane Ian early Tuesday crossed Cuba as a very strong hurricane with near category 3 strength, and is expected to potentially become a category 4 storm by late today. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center will make Ian the strongest storm in the […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio State
Florida State
Mike Dewine
Nan Whaley
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio

Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
MANSFIELD, OH
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Ohio reports first monkeypox-related death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio has its first monkeypox-related fatality, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The ODH monkeypox dashboard recorded the fatality Thursday. 5It does not specify when the person died, where the person lived, the manner of death or whether they had underlying health conditions. The Centers for...
CINCINNATI, OH

