17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK THE NEXT TWO DAYS: Hurricane Ian early Tuesday crossed Cuba as a very strong hurricane with near category 3 strength, and is expected to potentially become a category 4 storm by late today. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center will make Ian the strongest storm in the […]
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio
Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
2 must-visit fall festivals in Ohio.
In Ohio, there are many activities to enjoy throughout the months of September and October, including crisp fall air, apple and pumpkin farms, crunching leaves, and the best fall festivals.
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
Fox 19
Ohio reports first monkeypox-related death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio has its first monkeypox-related fatality, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The ODH monkeypox dashboard recorded the fatality Thursday. 5It does not specify when the person died, where the person lived, the manner of death or whether they had underlying health conditions. The Centers for...
