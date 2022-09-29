Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
WMDT.com
Emergency services officials prepare for potential flooding in Worcester County, provide safety tips
OCEAN CITY, Md. Monday, the boardwalk in Ocean City could be described as a ghost town as several businesses were closed due to the current coastal storm. With 1 to 4 inches of rainfall expected to hit the area within the next 24 hours, emergency services personnel say plans are already being put into action. “Such as clearing storm drains, preparing chainsaws with heavy equipment, and ensuring water treatment facilities continue to operate,” Birch said.
WMDT.com
City Utilities Superintendent retires
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury’s Utilities Superintendent Brian Lewis celebrated his retirement party. Brian started with the City 30 years ago as a Utility Tech, and over the course of his career rose to lead the whole division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program ends with few places for homeless Delawareans to turn
The end of Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program Saturday left more than 180 households in a precarious position as winter approaches and backup housing and shelter options remain scarce. In motel parking lots across Delaware Saturday, residents quietly carried boxes of belongings to their cars. The program that housed...
WMDT.com
Annual fall home expo showcases many products/services for homeowners, exposure for local businesses
LEWES, Del.- “It becomes a yearly thing that people look forward to,” Delaware Beach Book Owner Becky Carney said. From home renovations to finding your next humble adobe in Delaware resort communities, the 5th annual Fall Home Expos had you covered. “We have everything from heating and air, old wood furniture, electricians, painters,” Benson said.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. residents urged to take measures to protect themselves from coastal storm
SNOW HILL, Md. – As Worcester County experiences a coastal storm with flooding, rain, and wind, officials are urging residents to implement common-sense measures to protect themselves from the storm. From mid-day Monday through Tuesday morning, areas along the bay and coast will likely experience moderate to major flooding...
WMDT.com
Several dune crossings closed in Rehoboth Beach due to erosion
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Multiple dune crossings are closed in Rehoboth due to storm damage. We’re told the high surf, caused by ongoing weather conditions and combined high tides, has resulted in erosion at several dune crossings. For public safety, the City of Rehoboth Beach is closing beach access/dune crossings from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
Rehoboth considers ban on gas-powered mowers and other yard equipment
Rehoboth Beach has celebrated its informal title as “The Nation’s Summer Capital” long before Joe Biden started making presidential visits to his home near the Delaware beach town. Lots of other Washington, D.C. residents flee the city for Rehoboth every summer. Now, Rehoboth commissioners are considering another...
WMDT.com
New Crime Stoppers Kiosk makes its way to Lewes Ferry Terminal
LEWES, Del.- Fighting crime one kiosk at a time. Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Delaware River and Bay Authority, is bringing this innovative technology inside the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Terminal to increase tip submissions, inform the community about local crime, and make the First State safer.
nccpdnews.com
SENIOR ROLL CALL COMES TO THE AID OF 84-YEAR-OLD WOMAN
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, an 84-year-old female from the Brandywine Hundred community, failed to answer her phone call from Senior Roll Call. Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the address and found the victim had suffered a fall and needed assistance. The victim was assisted from the floor and treated on scene by first responders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarepublic.org
Kent County property tax reassessment reaches halfway point
Kent County is midway through the process of reassessing property values for the first time in decades. The reassessment was prompted by a public education funding lawsuit where Chancery Court ruled the property tax system in all three Delaware counties unconstitutional. The reassessment process began last year, and Kent County...
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 closed between Dewey and Bethany as Ian-related flooding crosses the highway
Delaware Route 1 is closed between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
WMDT.com
Sand dunes holding up in Rehoboth Beach, visitors checking out the view
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., – In the first state, the remnants of Hurricane Ian are still being felt. Waves were crashing harder than normal and the winds were intense too but that didn’t stop visitors from checking out the unusual appearance. It is a hazard, however, officials aren’t too concerned about storm damage in the town.
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather
LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. students clean up community
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Students at New Directions Learning Academy helped clean up their communities recently. In small groups, they took turns helping reduce the amount of litter on the roadside. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Flight school to open center at Delaware Coastal Airport
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy announced is expanding to Delaware. Ocean Aviation is scheduled to open a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown on October 1. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The...
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Humane Society gifts microchip scanners to Animal Control
WORCESTER CO., Md. – The Worcester County Humane Society gifted four microchip scanners to their partners over at Animal Control. This may not seem like much, but now Anima Control can identify pets with a chip and can return them back to their owner when lost. We want to...
Comments / 1