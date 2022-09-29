ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

WMDT.com

Emergency services officials prepare for potential flooding in Worcester County, provide safety tips

OCEAN CITY, Md. Monday, the boardwalk in Ocean City could be described as a ghost town as several businesses were closed due to the current coastal storm. With 1 to 4 inches of rainfall expected to hit the area within the next 24 hours, emergency services personnel say plans are already being put into action. “Such as clearing storm drains, preparing chainsaws with heavy equipment, and ensuring water treatment facilities continue to operate,” Birch said.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

City Utilities Superintendent retires

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury’s Utilities Superintendent Brian Lewis celebrated his retirement party. Brian started with the City 30 years ago as a Utility Tech, and over the course of his career rose to lead the whole division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Annual fall home expo showcases many products/services for homeowners, exposure for local businesses

LEWES, Del.- “It becomes a yearly thing that people look forward to,” Delaware Beach Book Owner Becky Carney said. From home renovations to finding your next humble adobe in Delaware resort communities, the 5th annual Fall Home Expos had you covered. “We have everything from heating and air, old wood furniture, electricians, painters,” Benson said.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Several dune crossings closed in Rehoboth Beach due to erosion

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Multiple dune crossings are closed in Rehoboth due to storm damage. We’re told the high surf, caused by ongoing weather conditions and combined high tides, has resulted in erosion at several dune crossings. For public safety, the City of Rehoboth Beach is closing beach access/dune crossings from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus

Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

New Crime Stoppers Kiosk makes its way to Lewes Ferry Terminal

LEWES, Del.- Fighting crime one kiosk at a time. Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Delaware River and Bay Authority, is bringing this innovative technology inside the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Terminal to increase tip submissions, inform the community about local crime, and make the First State safer.
LEWES, DE
nccpdnews.com

SENIOR ROLL CALL COMES TO THE AID OF 84-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, an 84-year-old female from the Brandywine Hundred community, failed to answer her phone call from Senior Roll Call. Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the address and found the victim had suffered a fall and needed assistance. The victim was assisted from the floor and treated on scene by first responders.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Kent County property tax reassessment reaches halfway point

Kent County is midway through the process of reassessing property values for the first time in decades. The reassessment was prompted by a public education funding lawsuit where Chancery Court ruled the property tax system in all three Delaware counties unconstitutional. The reassessment process began last year, and Kent County...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Sand dunes holding up in Rehoboth Beach, visitors checking out the view

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., – In the first state, the remnants of Hurricane Ian are still being felt. Waves were crashing harder than normal and the winds were intense too but that didn’t stop visitors from checking out the unusual appearance. It is a hazard, however, officials aren’t too concerned about storm damage in the town.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather

LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. students clean up community

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Students at New Directions Learning Academy helped clean up their communities recently. In small groups, they took turns helping reduce the amount of litter on the roadside. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Flight school to open center at Delaware Coastal Airport

Ocean Aviation Flight Academy announced is expanding to Delaware. Ocean Aviation is scheduled to open a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown on October 1. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The...
GEORGETOWN, DE

