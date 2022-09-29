Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Eupora Police looking to ID car owner following fatal shooting
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Eupora Police released surveillance footage of a car hoping the public could identify the owner. This is in connection to the Sept. 28 shooting death of Daimian Britt, 26. "We have reason to believe this is a person of interest in the shooting that occurred in...
wcbi.com
Police cameras capture vehicle driving by after south side shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a weekend shooting on the city’s south side. The gunfire happened in the area of 6th Street and 8th Avenue South, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police cameras on 7th Street South were able to capture a vehicle driving...
Mississippi man arrested for reportedly attacking innocent bystanders on university campus
A Mississippi man was arrested after he attacked two innocent bystanders on the Mississippi State campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Elijah Wilkes, 21, of Louisville, was reportedly arguing with his girlfriend inside a vehicle when he exited the vehicle and assaulted two victims who were walking by. The incident...
Mississippi county to pay $690K in no-knock shooting death
AMORY, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $690,000 settlement in the death of a man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies during a 2015 no-knock raid. A federal magistrate on Wednesday confirmed the amount with the attorneys handling the case for Ricky Keeton’s family, according to an audio recording of the […]
WLBT
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
wtva.com
Fishing trip ended deadly after a Columbus man fell into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trip turned tragic when a Columbus man fell into the water and was swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
wtva.com
"Bandit" the cat foils attempted armed robbers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One 20 pound feline is credited with stopping an armed robbery at her Belden home recently. "She recognized I needed to get up and the two gentlemen, who were in their 20's, were right there, outside the sliding door, " explained Dr. William Everitt. That's how...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly set house on fire
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to setting a house on fire. Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Marty Atkins and charged him with arson. Atkins was arrested in connection with a fire in an abandoned house in the 5000 block of...
wtva.com
Monroe County to pay $690K to settle civil suit over fatal drug raid
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Word of the settlement amount comes from attorney Jim Waide, who represents the three...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Mississippi man dies after falling in water during afternoon fishing trip
A fishing trip turned tragic when a Mississippi man fell into the water and was swept away by the currents at the Columbus Lock and Dam. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Anderson Tate, 62, of Columbus was fishing with a friend on the west bank of the lock and dam Friday evening when the accident occurred.
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
wtva.com
Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
wtva.com
Roundtable in Tupelo discussed school safety measures
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - School safety is as important now as it's ever been. State Sen. Chad McMahan and local school leaders held a roundtable discussion on Monday to look at ways to provide additional layers of safety on campuses. They talked about safety measures such as protective screens that...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
wcbi.com
Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting
EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex. The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments. 26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt of Maben was shot and killed. Webster County Sheriff David...
Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday
Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
wcbi.com
One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business. 20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits. He remains in the Clay County jail. Police...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
Mississippi woman who reportedly shot her boyfriend loses appeal of her conviction in court
A Mississippi woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back has had her conviction in the 2020 shooting upheld after her appeals were denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Sharina Lee Wooten, of Bogue Chitto. Wooten was convicted June 18, 2021, in...
