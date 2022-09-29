ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, MS

Comments / 4

Related
wtva.com

Eupora Police looking to ID car owner following fatal shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Eupora Police released surveillance footage of a car hoping the public could identify the owner. This is in connection to the Sept. 28 shooting death of Daimian Britt, 26. "We have reason to believe this is a person of interest in the shooting that occurred in...
EUPORA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi county to pay $690K in no-knock shooting death

AMORY, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county has agreed to a $690,000 settlement in the death of a man who was shot by sheriff’s deputies during a 2015 no-knock raid. A federal magistrate on Wednesday confirmed the amount with the attorneys handling the case for Ricky Keeton’s family, according to an audio recording of the […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, MS
Crime & Safety
Lowndes County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Lowndes County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, MS
wtva.com

Fishing trip ended deadly after a Columbus man fell into the water

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trip turned tragic when a Columbus man fell into the water and was swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

"Bandit" the cat foils attempted armed robbers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One 20 pound feline is credited with stopping an armed robbery at her Belden home recently. "She recognized I needed to get up and the two gentlemen, who were in their 20's, were right there, outside the sliding door, " explained Dr. William Everitt. That's how...
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
EUPORA, MS
wtva.com

Roundtable in Tupelo discussed school safety measures

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - School safety is as important now as it's ever been. State Sen. Chad McMahan and local school leaders held a roundtable discussion on Monday to look at ways to provide additional layers of safety on campuses. They talked about safety measures such as protective screens that...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting

EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex. The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments. 26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt of Maben was shot and killed. Webster County Sheriff David...
EUPORA, MS
95.3 The Bear

Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday

Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business. 20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits. He remains in the Clay County jail. Police...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy