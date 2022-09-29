Effective: 2022-10-03 19:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA, NORTHEASTERN YUMA AND EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTIES At 727 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sundad and Hyder. This includes the following streams and drainages Quail Wash, Deadman Wash, Lagoon, The, Woolsey Wash, Hoodoo Wash, Copper Wash, Farmers Canal, Centennial Wash, Cementosa Wash, Columbus Wash, Red Raven Wash, Yellow Medicine Wash, Gila River, Baragan Wash, Loudermilk Wash and Fourth of July Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO