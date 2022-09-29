Effective: 2022-10-03 16:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila River Valley; Kofa; Parker Valley; Southeast Yuma County; Yuma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, central Yuma and east central Imperial Counties through 645 PM MST/645 PM PDT/ At 555 PM MST/555 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm outflow boundary along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Cibola to 12 miles east of Yuma Proving Ground to 8 miles north of Tyson. Movement was southwest at 40 mph. Strong thunderstorms are also moving through the Kofa mountainous region. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yuma, Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Tacna, Paloma, Kinter, Winterhaven, Araby, Yuma Proving Ground, Blaisdell, Tyson, Dateland, Ligurta, Mohawk, Palm Canyon and Roll. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 near mile marker 1, between mile markers 6 and 56, and between mile markers 58 and 71. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 94 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO