Roast Beef Sandwich Inventor Targets Connecticut Taste Buds
I smell a food fight brewing Connecticut, a famous neighbor to our North has our land in sight for an expansion of their Massachusetts-based business. If you grew up near Boston's North Shore, or really like roast beef sandwiches, you probably heard of them. Kelly's Roast Beef has been serving...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CT’s first Black chief public defender embraces work ahead
TaShun Bowden-Lewis, who's wanted to work in public defense since she was a child, has spent her career fighting for clients in Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
NewsTimes
IHOP to open Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday
The International House of Pancakes is officially opening in Danbury. The American breakfast chain restaurant is set to open its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
Our Lives: Preventing racial profiling in Connecticut
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with Ken Barone, of UConn's Department of Public Policy, about the effort to prevent racial profiling in Connecticut reaching a milestone.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Oct. 2
What's left of Ian is swirling to our south. We'll have lots of clouds, a few scattered light showers, and a gusty wind today.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Another Football Fight
2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982
As of September 1982, Julieanne Miller has been missing from her home at 27 Clinton Ave Old Saybrook, Connecticut. For 40 years this case has perplexed Old Saybrook Police. Police found her wallet, purse, glasses, credit cards, car, and Bo-Jo, her golden retriever.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
WTNH.com
Starstruck: 10 celebrities you didn’t know were from Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — To us, our favorite stars and celebrities may only exist on the big screen (or small screen, if you’re on TikTok). But, most of our icons didn’t get their start in Hollywood. In fact, Connecticut is home to dozens of famous people! From an...
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
newstalknewengland.com
“Guns Down, Gloves Up” In Connecticut
Dinner and Boxing took center stage Saturday in Stratford, Connecticut at Vazzano’s Four Seasons. Boxers took part in a competition sanctioned by the World Boxing Organization, with proceeds benefiting the Chick Rosnick Boxing Club “Guns Down, Gloves Up” program. The dinner kicked off at 6 p.m., with...
Rankings: This spot has ‘absolute best’ nachos in Connecticut
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven
Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
Connecticut police departments take part in Jarah-Mathews-Dixon Memorial Tournament
The basketball tournament featured the Bridgeport Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Stamford Police Department and other municipal partners.
