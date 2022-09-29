Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO