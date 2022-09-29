Read full article on original website
Liz Truss refuses to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation – UK politics live
Prime minister says she is committed to ‘supporting most vulnerable’ but stresses need to be ‘fiscally responsible’
Pound hits two-week high of $1.14 as Kwarteng brings forward debt-cutting plan – business live
Sterling now more than 10% above last week’s record low, but analysts say recovery may not reflect confidence in Truss government
Liz Truss — live: Cabinet row on benefits as Penny Mordaunt breaks ranks
Liz Truss has refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister faces a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with Commons leader Penny Mordaunt saying it would be wrong to not deliver an inflation-matching rise. Ms Truss, speaking on the Today programme this morning, said she is “committed to supporting the most vulnerable” but “we have to be fiscally responsible”. She also said that “this is the right time to take on some extra borrowing because of...
US Stock Futures Higher After Monday's Rally; Factory Orders, JOLTS Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 750 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 240 points on Monday. The Dow Jones recorded the best session since June 24, while it was the best day since July 27 for the S&P 500.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break through Russian defences in south amid rapid advances in east
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Tesla boss rebuked for Twitter poll ‘solution’ to invasion
It's 'very hard to say' whether Putin is bluffing about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, CIA director says
CIA Director William Burns called Russia's talk of nuclear weapons "deeply reckless" and said it should be taken "very seriously."
Saudi Arabia win bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games at desert megacity
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it has won a bid to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at a planned mountain resort in the Gulf Arab state’s $500bn (£440bn) flagship Neom project. The Trojena development is expected to be completed in 2026 and will offer outdoor skiing, a...
