Lee County, FL

Bridge damage from Hurricane Ian: List of all compromised bridges in Lee County

By Nikki Ross, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago
Here are all the bridges in Lee County that have been damaged by Hurricane Ian and have resulted in road closures.

Bridge inspections are still underway. County officials urge everyone to not cross any of them until they are fully inspected.

Big Hickory Pass Bridge

Lee County Department of Transportation is closing Big Hickory Pass Bridge due to damage from Hurricane Ian.

The closure of the bridge, which is on the south end of Estero Island between Fort Myers Beach and Bonita Beach, is effective immediately.

During a bridge inspection Thursday, engineers identified deficiencies. County transportation officials are working with the state Department of Transportation.

Sanibel Causeway

The causeway to Sanibel Island has sustained extreme damage. Five sections of the bridge have fallen away.

It's unclear when this bridge will reopen.

Pine Island

All of the bridges to Pine Island have failed and there is no way to drive to the island, according to county officials

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife, Instagram @reporternikkiinreallife or TikTok @nikki.inreallife.

