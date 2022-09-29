ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Many driver's ed students must take road tests again at state facilities

By Nancy Harty
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A change in driver’s ed testing at Illinois Secretary of State facilities during the pandemic is coming to an end.

Since June 2020, students enrolled in private driver’s education classes have been able to take their road tests with their instructors — rather than Secretary of State employees — to get their licenses.

Spokesman Dave Druker said the change was meant to reduce lines and the number of people coming into their facilities at the height of COVID closures and mitigations.

That will end Dec. 31. Druker tells WBBM Newsradio the department has enough staff to resume road testing at driver's license facilities.

The change does not affect high school programs, where instructors are certified by the state and have been able to administer road tests for years.

Employees have been whittling away at the wider backlog of driver needs. This has included extending expiration dates for licenses that were supposed to lapse starting in January 2020.

Those extensions now expire on Dec. 1.

