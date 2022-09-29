ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGNO

Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside

By Marcus Hunter
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdHIv_0iFltFCP00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving.

According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun.

“I just see the car speeding up behind me, blowing the horn, blowing the horn,” Robertson said.

Robertson told police as she was turning south from Yale road onto Austin Peay that is when she heard several shots.

Man found dead after shooting in unincorporated Gretna early Thursday morning

“All I heard was boom, and my whole back window shattered,” she said. “The bullet went past my oldest daughter’s head and went straight through the front seat, and if my oldest son, he rides in my front seat, if my oldest son had of been in my truck he would have got shot in the head.”

Robertson said Jackson started harassing her and her family after she learned Jackson was having an affair with her now ex-husband.

“I was pregnant when she was messing with my husband, so she has a grudge against my 10-month-old. That is the one she is always talking about she is going to shoot in the head,” she said.

Court records show Jackson has already been to jail twice in Shelby County for aggravated assault against Robertson. According to an incident report obtained by WREG, one of those previous cases involved her allegedly threatening Robertson and her son with a gun.

Robertson said she is not sure what else she can do to protect her family.

“She has no respect for authority, y’all constantly telling her to stay away from me. That’s not doing anything,” she said.

Jackson is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Her bond has been set at $150,000.

She is set to appear in court on October 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 33

Kawana George
4d ago

regardless if that was her husband some men are going to be men, just like a somen will be a woman, she should not be on tge streets at all , go straight to jail don't collect 200, and the children are the only ones getting hurt , this os a grown women well a lil girl, so now ur going to jaol like a grown woman, try that nonsence in jail.

Reply
15
All is well
4d ago

Once the driver of the car which is Robertson “find out that her now ex- husband had an affair with Jackson. She divorced him. But shooter which is Jackson is trying to killed Robertson 10/month baby. Jackson is wrong because this was Robertson husband at the time she started an affair with him. I think the ex/husband wants his wife back. And the shooter “which is Jackson wants Robertson and her 10-month baby dead. I prayed that Jackson not make bond and on October 7th get the maximum time handed down by the law and be send to prison. She mental health because she’s messed up in her head. That was the other woman’s husband. My LORD!!!

Reply(3)
7
Jiffy Lube
4d ago

I hope the victim moves out of state where this crazy woman can’t find her just in case she gets out. If she gets out she’ll likely try to finish the job.

Reply(3)
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Yale University#Violent Crime#Wreg
uptownmessenger.com

Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shoots himself

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a toddler shot himself on Sunday (Oct. 2). Police found the 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound around 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Gen. Taylor Street. Lindell Mays was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Three arrested after shooting at deputies, wounding K9

BEDICO---Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of three individuals following an overnight stand-off resulting from shots being exchanged and a TPSO K9 being wounded. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday night, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun in the Bedico Creek Lane trailer park off CC Road in the Bedico Community east of Ponchatoula. Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies located the subjects and almost immediately were taken under fire. While one deputy attempted to detain 52-year-old James Loyd, a K9 apprehension was attempted at which time the other subject, 21-year-old Thomas Loftis, brandished a handgun and fired numerous shots, striking K9 Bella in the jaw.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New Orleans man carrying hatchet wounded in fight, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A man wielding a hatchet was injured when he got into a fight with a person who came to his New Orleans home on Friday, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called Friday at 7:08 a.m. CDT to the Bywater neighborhood of the city, NOLA.com reported. Police said the 41-year-old man came out of his home with a hatchet after a man was knocking on his door, according to the website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Toddler shot near Auto Zone in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near an Auto Zone involving a toddler near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street, according to a press release. Police responded to calls of a shooting at around 3:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect wanted in St. John homicide

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are looking for a suspect responsible for a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington. After an investigation, deputies believe she is responsible for the incident that took place. Johnson-Washington was last seen...
RESERVE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

73-year-old driver shot to death on Pontchartrain Expressway

A 73-year-old man was killed Friday evening (Sept. 30) in a drive-by shooting on the Pontchartrain Expressway, the New Orleans Police Department reported. In response to reports of gunfire, NOPD Sixth District officers arrived at about 8 p.m. to Interstate 10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. They found a vehicle on the shoulder with visible bullet damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy