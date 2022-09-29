ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Father, Teenage Son Charged in Killing of Rapper PnB Rock

By Associated Press
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

A man and his 17-year-old son were charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.

Related

Shortly Before His Death, PnB Rock Said Robberies of Rappers Are 'So Common'

09/29/2022

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, who has yet to be arrested, and his son, who was taken into custody Tuesday, were each charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

A 38-year-old woman, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested Tuesday and was charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing. Her relationship to the two other defendants wasn’t immediately clear.

The teen, who remains jailed, made an initial appearance in juvenile court and was told to return next month. Shauntel Trone was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday. It is not clear whether either of them has retained an attorney.

Police are still searching for Freddie Lee Trone, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

PnB Rock , the 30-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop artist whose legal name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Cardi B Compares Bad Bunny’s L.A. Stadium Concert to 2022 Super Bowl: ‘There’s More People Here’

Cardi B is very impressed with Bad Bunny‘s concert attendance numbers. On Saturday (Oct. 1), the reggaeton superstar performed at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles as part of his World’s Hottest Tour, which topped the Billboard Boxscore chart in August, grossing $91.1 million. During the show, Bad Bunny brought out Cardi for surprise performances of her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” and the pair’s chart-topping collaboration “I Like It.” The tracks peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. After the concert, Cardi took to social media to share her enthusiasm about Bad Bunny’s success in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

‘Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon’ to Screen in IMAX Locations Across U.S.

IMAX is expanding its IMAX Live event for Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon with 31 encore presentations across the U.S. on Sunday (Oct. 2). The event was filmed using IMAX digital cameras and broadcast live to more than 100 IMAX theaters nationwide on Sept. 28. Directed by Sam Wrench and broadcast live from Los Angeles’ storied Laurel Canyon neighborhood, the performance featured Brandi Carlile and her band performing her new album, In the Canyon Haze, for the first time.  In the Canyon Haze, the deluxe edition of Carlile’s 2021 album, In These Silent Days, was released...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Kehlani’s Homecoming: Inside Her Touring Wins, and Why Live R&B is ‘Obviously Thriving’

Kehlani’s latest tour, Blue Water Road Trip, marks multiple major milestones for the R&B singer. Seven years after dropping her Grammy-nominated debut mixtape, 2015’s You Should Be Here, Kehlani is packing venues and selling out shows across the country.  The 36-city trek across the United States has included two sold-out nights at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall — which sold over 11,000 tickets and grossed $813,000, according to Billboard Boxscore — and two more at Inglewood’s YouTube Theater. After a five-year touring hiatus for Kehlani, the venues, which includes their hometown show on Friday (Sept. 30) at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, have...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy