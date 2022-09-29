Police: 2 students, 4 workers injured; gunmen fired 30-plus rounds at Oakland school

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced more details about the mass shooting at an Oakland school campus which injured six people on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. at least two gunmen open fired and unleashed more than 30 rounds at Rudsdale Newcomer High on the King Estate Campus, which houses three other schools, located at the 8200 block of Fontaine Street in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood, Armstrong said at a press conference on Thursday.

Two of the victims remain in critical condition while another is in stable condition at Highland Hospital. The three other wounded people have been released. The victims include two students, a counselor, a security guard and two other visiting workers at the school, whom officials at the Building and Construction Trades Council of Alameda County have identified as carpenters.

Armstrong declined to reveal which victims are still hospitalized and which were released, citing the need to protect their safety.

"We thank God that many more students were not injured as a result of this action," Armstrong said.

He added that surveillance footage showed "two specific shooters and one driver" but there could have been up to four suspects.

Authorities' preliminary investigation indicated that this was a targeted shooting connected to ongoing gang-related conflicts in the city.

"We do believe that there was an intended target," Armstrong said. "We do believe that the individuals who were shot were not the targets, but we are still looking into all of the evidence at this time.”

"Based on the evidence that we recovered so far, it does not appear that assault weapons were used in this case. It appears there were handguns, but most likely with an extended magazine, which would be illegal, based on the number of rounds recovered from one particular caliber,” he continued.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf also spoke at the news conference and joined the national cry for legislative action to reduce gun violence.

"There's something about the gun violence that violates the sanctity of our children's schools that rocks us to our core," Schaaf said. "Every big city mayor is tired of having press conferences like the one we are having here. ... We will never be able to address this alone without federal leadership."

