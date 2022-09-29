Read full article on original website
Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10: How do they tie into the Tennessee cannabis debate?
Delta-9 is the one most associated with the 'high' from a cannabis product, but all three do different things. Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10: How do they tie into …. Vanderbilt doctor says Alzheimer’s trial is part …. Millersville officer honored after saving fellow …. 1 dead in crash between...
Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament
(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Tennessee?
(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
Maui bans chemical sunscreens, Hawaii Island to follow
A statewide ban on two chemicals in sunscreen that went into effect in 2021 is not enough, according to Maui County councilmember Kelly King. Full story here: https://www.khon2.com/local-news/maui-bans-chemical-sunscreens-hawaii-island-to-follow/
Millersville officer honored after saving fellow officer from being hit by suspect’s car
The life-saving actions of a Millersville officer were caught on camera. That morning began as a normal traffic stop but quickly turned into a possibly deadly situation.
