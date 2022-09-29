Read full article on original website
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Filter Video Keywords
AdWeek
Natalie Morales Named CBS News Correspondent
Natalie Morales is returning to her TV news roots. She has been named a correspondent for CBS News, including 48 Hours, beginning Nov. 1.
AdWeek
Why Dole Is Turning Fruit Juice Into Billboard Ink
Dole Sunshine Company‘s fruit usually comes in cans or jars. However, in the food and drink company’s latest campaign, its produce has found a fresh purpose as advertising ink.
AdWeek
Disney Networks Restored on Sling TV
After Disney's networks went dark on Dish's platforms Friday night due to a carriage dispute, Disney has reached a "handshake agreement" to bring back TV channels such as ABC, ESPN, FX, Nat Geo and Disney Channel, among others, to Dish's satellite TV and its streaming multichannel service Sling TV.
AdWeek
HBO Was Ready for Complaints That House of the Dragon Was Too Dark
Throughout Game of Thrones, viewers frequently complained that the show was too dark, preventing them from understanding what was happening. (This was especially true in the third episode of the eighth and final season where fans couldn’t follow what was happening during a critical battle.) And this past Sunday,...
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-The ad world lost an absolute legend on Friday when Dan Wieden, one half of the founding duo of Wieden+Kennedy, died at 77. Wieden and the late David Kennedy fueled their agency’s growth with groundbreaking work for Nike. In 2014, W+K London unearthed what the agency states are their first ads the duo did for the shoemaker. W+K said the ads are “also Nike’s first ever nationally (USA) broadcast work. They originally aired during the 1982 New York marathon. They were shot and cut within a couple of weeks, with a skeleton crew.” Take a look at these gems—and take time to read about Wieden’s great life and career, as both an ad genius and a generous philanthropist.
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Camila Rocha Thrives On Great Teamwork With Brave Clients
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. For Miami-based Republica Havas copywriter Camila Rocha, day-to-day work is all a part of an ongoing educational experience that...
AdWeek
Will Smith in Emancipation and 2 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Apple TV+’s Emancipation, Netflix’s Big Mouth Season 6 and Paramount+’s Blue’s Big City Adventure. Will Smith stars in Emancipation, coming to Apple TV+ on Dec. 9 and in theaters on Dec. 2. Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.
AdWeek
Rachel Maddow Launches New MSNBC Podcast
When Rachel Maddow signed a new deal last year to remain at NBCUniversal, it included the scaling back of her on-air MSNBC primetime duties from daily to weekly—and the ability to do more premium long-form projects with NBCUniversal, including documentaries and streaming specials, movies, books and podcasts—all under the banner of a new independent production company: Surprise Inside.
AdWeek
Fox Business Announces Season 3 of Primetime Entertainment Programming Slate
Fox Business Network will debut the third season of its primetime entertainment programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, Oct. 17th as the network marks 15 years on the air.
