AdWeek

TikTok: How to Filter Video Keywords

TikTok: How to Filter Video Keywords
AdWeek

Natalie Morales Named CBS News Correspondent

Natalie Morales is returning to her TV news roots. She has been named a correspondent for CBS News, including 48 Hours, beginning Nov. 1.
AdWeek

Disney Networks Restored on Sling TV

After Disney's networks went dark on Dish's platforms Friday night due to a carriage dispute, Disney has reached a "handshake agreement" to bring back TV channels such as ABC, ESPN, FX, Nat Geo and Disney Channel, among others, to Dish's satellite TV and its streaming multichannel service Sling TV.
AdWeek

HBO Was Ready for Complaints That House of the Dragon Was Too Dark

Throughout Game of Thrones, viewers frequently complained that the show was too dark, preventing them from understanding what was happening. (This was especially true in the third episode of the eighth and final season where fans couldn't follow what was happening during a critical battle.) And this past Sunday,...
AdWeek

Monday Stir

The ad world lost an absolute legend on Friday when Dan Wieden, one half of the founding duo of Wieden+Kennedy, died at 77. Wieden and the late David Kennedy fueled their agency's growth with groundbreaking work for Nike. In 2014, W+K London unearthed what the agency states are their first ads the duo did for the shoemaker. W+K said the ads are "also Nike's first ever nationally (USA) broadcast work. They originally aired during the 1982 New York marathon. They were shot and cut within a couple of weeks, with a skeleton crew." Take a look at these gems—and take time to read about Wieden's great life and career, as both an ad genius and a generous philanthropist.
AdWeek

Will Smith in Emancipation and 2 Other Trailers You Missed

Will Smith stars in Emancipation, coming to Apple TV+ on Dec. 9 and in theaters on Dec. 2. Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.
AdWeek

Rachel Maddow Launches New MSNBC Podcast

When Rachel Maddow signed a new deal last year to remain at NBCUniversal, it included the scaling back of her on-air MSNBC primetime duties from daily to weekly—and the ability to do more premium long-form projects with NBCUniversal, including documentaries and streaming specials, movies, books and podcasts—all under the banner of a new independent production company: Surprise Inside.
AdWeek

Fox Business Announces Season 3 of Primetime Entertainment Programming Slate

Fox Business Network will debut the third season of its primetime entertainment programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, Oct. 17th as the network marks 15 years on the air.
