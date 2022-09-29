Honolulu mayor asks for more regulations on new gun law

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In response to the United State Supreme Court’s decision regarding the people carrying firearms in public, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has asked the Honolulu City Council to consider a draft ordinance.

“The Supreme Court’s recent ruling requiring the City to allow for public carrying of firearms presents a formidable and unprecedented challenge for our State, and all of our local communities,” said Blangiardi. “Consequently we will take the appropriate measures to prohibit guns from certain ‘sensitive places’ including schools and government buildings.”

In the draft ordinance the mayor presented these proposals:

Recognize certain locations as traditionally “sensitive places.”

This would prohibit firearms in areas including schools, government buildings, parks, voting locations and public transportation.

Create a default rule for private businesses and charitable organizations that allows property owners to decide whether firearms are allowed or not on the premises.

Under this default rule, guns would be prohibited on these premises unless made known by the property owners that it is allowed. This would help ease confusion and reduce the possibility of confrontations.

A hearing will be held by the Honolulu Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4, regarding the procedures for obtaining a license to carry a firearm in public.

More information on the draft rules and on how to submit testimonies can be found here.

“Our state has restricted public carrying of firearms for nearly 170 years and as a result, has one of the lowest gun-violence rates in the country and we want it to stay that way,” said Blangiardi.