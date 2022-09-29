Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Free CPR/AED class scheduled for November
Tracy Berglund and the local Thrivent Community are hosting a free American Heart Association sponsored Heartsaver CPR/AED class for adult, child and infant certification in November. The classes are offered Thursday, Nov. 3, or Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6-9:30 p.m. at Trinity Academy, 1205 Sixth St., Hudson. Space is limited,...
Hudson Star-Observer
Thomas E. Janse
Thomas Edward Janse, 90, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022, in his home. Tom was born on February 19, 1932, to Adrian and Marguerite (Burns) Janse in Grand Forks, ND. In 1950, he graduated from High School. He met and fell in love with JoAnne Galas, and the couple were united in marriage on September 27, 1958, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in NE Minneapolis, MN. Their marriage was blessed with four children.
State grants intend to provide job skills to released inmates
LINO LAKES, Minnesota — Inside the state prison at Lino Lakes are classrooms set up for inmates to learn job skills they can use upon release. Crystal Hill-Hover and Fredrick McGee both served time in Minnesota prisons for crimes they committed, and both have been successful in business since being released. But it wasn't easy.
Mother of Daunte Wright's son sues for funds raised through GoFundMe
MINNEAPOLIS -- The mother of the son of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, has filed a lawsuit against a number of individuals, saying that her son is entitled to half the money raised through GoFundMe donations.Chyna Whitaker filed suit Monday against the parents of Wright, as well as attorney Ben Crump and his law firm.In the suit, Whitaker claims that Crump, who was then acting as her legal counsel, assured her that the money donated to the Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund would be split evenly between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Hudson Star-Observer
Marathon swim, man completes eleven hour St. Croix River attempt
This piece is an update to a previously published story. Seth Baetzold is an engineer by day. When he is not in the office you can find him near a body of water. This is because Baetzold is a marathon swimmer. On Oct. 1 he completed his latest attempt; swimming 24 miles down the St. Croix River from Stillwater to Hastings.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
WEAU-TV 13
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
fox9.com
University of Minnesota discovers ancient meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota geologists discovered the site of a meteor strike in Inver Grove Heights that dates back hundreds of millions of years. In a release published last month, the university says the crater appears to be about 350 feet beneath the city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
fox9.com
Minneapolis clears homeless encampment by the Greenway, sparking complaints
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police and city workers cleared a homeless encampment in the area of East 28th Street and Bloomington Avenue, sparking complaints and protests by encampment supporters on social media. The city issued a statement saying the decision to clear the encampment was made in collaboration with...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday
TOWN OF WAUBEEK (Pepin County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a commercial truck crashed head-on into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Pepin County. According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at 8:23 a.m. on Highway 25 south of Ingram Road in the Town of Waubeek, or about two miles north of Durand near the Durand Rod & Gun Club, Thursday.
Hudson Star-Observer
Letter: Golden Rule parking
I am encouraging the city of Hudson to follow its "Golden Rule" principle as it would relate to providing senior parking permits for all residents in adjoining townships and villages. As a moderately competent senior, in terms of technology, I find the parking situation in downtown Hudson to be a nightmare.
captimes.com
Letter | It's the GOP that defunded the police
Dear Editor: I finished a 30-year career in law enforcement in 2012 as deputy chief of police at the Eau Claire Police Department. I was dismayed to see one of my colleagues, and someone I still consider to be a friend, in an ad attacking Mandela Barnes, and stoking fear that he would “defund the police.” I think my friend knows that even if Barnes wanted to “defund” police he would have no power to do so as a senator.
Brian O'Hara selected as new Minneapolis police chief
Brian O'Hara has been selected to serve as the new police chief in Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey made the appointment official on Thursday in collaboration with Commissioner of Community Safety Cedric Alexander. O'Hara was one of three finalists for the job and currently works as a deputy mayor of police...
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Comments / 0