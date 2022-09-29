ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Star-Observer

Free CPR/AED class scheduled for November

Tracy Berglund and the local Thrivent Community are hosting a free American Heart Association sponsored Heartsaver CPR/AED class for adult, child and infant certification in November. The classes are offered Thursday, Nov. 3, or Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6-9:30 p.m. at Trinity Academy, 1205 Sixth St., Hudson. Space is limited,...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Thomas E. Janse

Thomas Edward Janse, 90, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2022, in his home. Tom was born on February 19, 1932, to Adrian and Marguerite (Burns) Janse in Grand Forks, ND. In 1950, he graduated from High School. He met and fell in love with JoAnne Galas, and the couple were united in marriage on September 27, 1958, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in NE Minneapolis, MN. Their marriage was blessed with four children.
HUDSON, WI
KARE 11

State grants intend to provide job skills to released inmates

LINO LAKES, Minnesota — Inside the state prison at Lino Lakes are classrooms set up for inmates to learn job skills they can use upon release. Crystal Hill-Hover and Fredrick McGee both served time in Minnesota prisons for crimes they committed, and both have been successful in business since being released. But it wasn't easy.
LINO LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mother of Daunte Wright's son sues for funds raised through GoFundMe

MINNEAPOLIS -- The mother of the son of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, has filed a lawsuit against a number of individuals, saying that her son is entitled to half the money raised through GoFundMe donations.Chyna Whitaker filed suit Monday against the parents of Wright, as well as attorney Ben Crump and his law firm.In the suit, Whitaker claims that Crump, who was then acting as her legal counsel, assured her that the money donated to the Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund would be split evenly between...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Richmond, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Pewaukee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
New Richmond, WI
Bring Me The News

2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000

Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Marathon swim, man completes eleven hour St. Croix River attempt

This piece is an update to a previously published story. Seth Baetzold is an engineer by day. When he is not in the office you can find him near a body of water. This is because Baetzold is a marathon swimmer. On Oct. 1 he completed his latest attempt; swimming 24 miles down the St. Croix River from Stillwater to Hastings.
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Counselors#Cancer Care#Creativity#Medical Services#General Health
KARE 11

'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday

TOWN OF WAUBEEK (Pepin County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a commercial truck crashed head-on into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Pepin County. According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at 8:23 a.m. on Highway 25 south of Ingram Road in the Town of Waubeek, or about two miles north of Durand near the Durand Rod & Gun Club, Thursday.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Letter: Golden Rule parking

I am encouraging the city of Hudson to follow its "Golden Rule" principle as it would relate to providing senior parking permits for all residents in adjoining townships and villages. As a moderately competent senior, in terms of technology, I find the parking situation in downtown Hudson to be a nightmare.
HUDSON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | It's the GOP that defunded the police

Dear Editor: I finished a 30-year career in law enforcement in 2012 as deputy chief of police at the Eau Claire Police Department. I was dismayed to see one of my colleagues, and someone I still consider to be a friend, in an ad attacking Mandela Barnes, and stoking fear that he would “defund the police.” I think my friend knows that even if Barnes wanted to “defund” police he would have no power to do so as a senator.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KFIL Radio

UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified

(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Fun 104.3

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy