MINNEAPOLIS -- The mother of the son of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, has filed a lawsuit against a number of individuals, saying that her son is entitled to half the money raised through GoFundMe donations.Chyna Whitaker filed suit Monday against the parents of Wright, as well as attorney Ben Crump and his law firm.In the suit, Whitaker claims that Crump, who was then acting as her legal counsel, assured her that the money donated to the Daunte Wright Sr. Memorial Fund would be split evenly between...

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO