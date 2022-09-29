Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Adelanto street vendor attacked at gunpoint, deputies searching for 3 suspects
ADELANTO, Calif. - A street vendor was attacked and robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto Sunday night, and deputies are searching for three suspects, according to officials. Deputies say they responded to calls of an armed robbery near the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The vendor was working at the corner when he was approached by three men, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. One of the men pushed the vendor to the ground while another pointed a handgun at him. The vendor tried to run, but he was pushed to the ground and hurt his knees, deputies said.
vvng.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after a fight, shooting at Cosmos Taverna in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old Apple Valley man identified as Johnnie Rodriguez was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Cosmos Taverna in Victorville. It happened at about 2:00 am, on October 2, 2022, in the 12400 block of Mariposa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman...
Guardian arrested after boy found by Huntington Beach police officers
Huntington Beach police arrested a guardian after a boy was located by officers without any family, authorities said Monday. The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue and was unable to communicate with officers. Police made a plea on social media to help find the boy’s family. Around 11 a.m., […]
foxla.com
Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish
BANNING, Calif. - A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police. Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.
foxla.com
Boyfriend arrested for stabbing mother of 5 to death in front of children in East LA: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in front of her five children in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sergio Viilalobos-Jimenez, 54, was identified as the suspect in the September 30 murder of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Milagros Medina....
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
foxla.com
Man who nearly struck pedestrian killed in downtown Los Angeles: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A man who almost struck a pedestrian was shot and later died at a hospital after getting into an argument with the pedestrian and four other men in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday...
foxla.com
Suspect shot at by police in custody after 7-hour standoff in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man is in custody after a shooting and a nearly seven-hour police standoff in Long Beach. An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing according to officials. Police say they were called to the 5200 block of East 25th Street Sunday morning around 10 a.m....
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested After Holing Up Inside La Puente Building for Over 12 Hours
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, after holing up inside a building in La Puente for over 12 hours on Sunday. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath...
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
nypressnews.com
Teen driver dies in Moreno Valley crash after apparently running red light
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) — A teenage boy was killed in a crash in Moreno Valley. It happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection at Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue. Investigators say the teen was driving a gray 2001 Lexus and ran a red light, then was broadsided in...
foxla.com
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA, police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - A woman is recovering from an apparent concussion after an unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles where a man on an electric scooter threw a fire extinguisher at her head. Police are now looking for the scooter driver. The attack happened around 11 a.m. along Pico Boulevard...
Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
KTLA.com
Video surfaces showing moments before fatal DTLA stabbing; 2 teens arrested in killing
One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack. The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.
foxla.com
LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
foxla.com
New claim to be filed in death of LAPD officer Houston Tipping
LOS ANGELES - The attorneys of the family of late Los Angeles Police Department officer Houston Tipping are filing a new claim against the city of Los Angeles in connection with his accidental death during a training exercise in May. The attorneys also say they hope to show new videos...
