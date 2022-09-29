ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Adelanto street vendor attacked at gunpoint, deputies searching for 3 suspects

ADELANTO, Calif. - A street vendor was attacked and robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto Sunday night, and deputies are searching for three suspects, according to officials. Deputies say they responded to calls of an armed robbery near the intersection of Bellflower Street and Seneca Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The vendor was working at the corner when he was approached by three men, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. One of the men pushed the vendor to the ground while another pointed a handgun at him. The vendor tried to run, but he was pushed to the ground and hurt his knees, deputies said.
ADELANTO, CA
foxla.com

Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish

BANNING, Calif. - A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police. Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.
BANNING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Humboldt Ave
CBS LA

Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LA PUENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man killed, woman wounded in La Puente shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of […]
LA PUENTE, CA
CBS LA

Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
LA PUENTE, CA
foxla.com

LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes

LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
LAKEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

New claim to be filed in death of LAPD officer Houston Tipping

LOS ANGELES - The attorneys of the family of late Los Angeles Police Department officer Houston Tipping are filing a new claim against the city of Los Angeles in connection with his accidental death during a training exercise in May. The attorneys also say they hope to show new videos...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy