Joel Embiid sworn in as American citizen

Joel Embiid is an American citizen. Born in Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — Embiid and his Brazilian girlfriend Anne de Paula have a young son — played a pivotal role in his decision. “I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press on Thursday at training camp at The Citadel. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”

"Sometimes you catch yourself watching"

Tyrese Maxey explains why he's just like everyone else watching Joel Embiid play

Tobias Harris on Joel Embiid's season ahead:

“Last year was an MVP year in my opinion.

Joel is Joel. He comes to play every single night, always has great energy, and always wants to be as dominant as he can be.” – 3:51 PM

“He’s the most skilled big man I’ve ever been around.”

Daryl Morey continues to be impressed by Joel Embiid

@Brian Geltzeiler | @Sam Mitchell | @Philadelphia 76ers | @Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/ZsbOVWkGij – 3:00 PM

"Joel is a loner"

Doc Rivers tells how he's seen Joel Embiid grow as a leader over the years

Chet Holmgren said he’s talked to Joel Embiid about his injury – 1:38 PM

Joel Embiid has added that he’s very proud of Matisse Thybulle and the work he’s put in this summer is obvious #Sixers – 1:30 PM

Joel Embiid working on his jumper after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/771C9wHN1o – 1:05 PM

But some have undervalued him. It could be because they don’t necessary pay close attention to how the Sixers play. Everything goes through Embiid. Harden is a ball-dominant player and Maxey is a bucket maker in the open court. “There’s only one basketball,” Harris said. “We have to find a balance of flow. Sometimes I’m that guy to make that sacrifice. It might be disappointing for people throwing out bets on points. “But at the end of the day, do you want wins? Or do you want us to be our best team? We are not a losing team. We have to play winning basketball.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / September 29, 2022

Lauren Rosen: Joel Embiid on @Matisse Thybulle’s growth in the offseason: “I’m so proud of [Matisse]. So far, you can tell he put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. He’s made a lot of improvement, and that’s what we want.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / September 29, 2022

Embiid, who played college basketball for one season at Kansas, also has citizenship in France. He said it is way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball. -via ESPN / September 29, 2022