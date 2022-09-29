ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid sworn in as American citizen

 4 days ago
Joel Embiid is an American citizen. Born in Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — Embiid and his Brazilian girlfriend Anne de Paula have a young son — played a pivotal role in his decision. “I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press on Thursday at training camp at The Citadel. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”

Ky Carlin

To begin training camp, the focus has been working on getting the ball to Joel Embiid in an efficient fashion #Sixers

Rylan Stiles

#Thunder big man Chet Holmgren reached out to Joel Embiid, and also has Nick Collison as a resource. Just more positive vibes around his rehab.

thunderousintentions.com/2022/09/29/che…6:29 PM

Eurohoops

Joel Embiid got also American citizenship and the choice to play not for France but for the USA

eurohoops.net/en/national-te…5:53 PM

Kurt Helin

Proud to be an American: 76ers' Embiid officially becomes U.S. citizen

Sirius XM NBA

"Sometimes you catch yourself watching"

Philadelphia 76ers Point Guard Tyrese Maxey explains why he's just like everyone else watching Joel Embiid play

Lauren Rosen

Tobias Harris on Joel Embiid's season ahead:

“Last year was an MVP year in my opinion.

Joel is Joel. He comes to play every single night, always has great energy, and always wants to be as dominant as he can be.” – 3:51 PM

Ky Carlin

3 days into camp here in Charleston, Matisse Thybulle has caught the eyes of Joel Embiid and the rest of the team #Sixers

Zach Kram

Previewing the NBA season with the most important stat to know for each team, starting with the East: the Nets with Durant, Harden and Embiid, the Knicks' opportunity to do something awesome, and much more

theringer.com/nba/2022/9/29/…3:00 PM

Sirius XM NBA

"He's the most skilled big man I've ever been around."

Daryl Morey continues to be impressed by Joel Embiid

@Brian Geltzeiler | @Sam Mitchell | @Philadelphia 76ers | @Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/ZsbOVWkGij3:00 PM

Sirius XM NBA

"Joel is a loner"

Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers tells how he's seen Joel Embiid grow as a leader over the years

Clemente Almanza

Chet Holmgren said he's talked to Joel Embiid about his injury

Sirius XM NBA

"Joel is a loaner"

Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers tells how he's seen Joel Embiid grow as a leader over the years

Ky Carlin

Joel Embiid has added that he's very proud of Matisse Thybulle and the work he's put in this summer is obvious #Sixers

Keith Pompey

#Sixers' James Harden, Joel Embiid must make pick-and-roll even better, Doc Rivers says

Ky Carlin

Joel Embiid working on his jumper after practice today #Sixers

Ky Carlin

As Joel Embiid and James Harden begin their 1st full season together, Doc Rivers has high expectations for the star duo #Sixers

StatMuse

Who is the Joel Embiid of the NFL?

But some have undervalued him. It could be because they don’t necessary pay close attention to how the Sixers play. Everything goes through Embiid. Harden is a ball-dominant player and Maxey is a bucket maker in the open court. “There’s only one basketball,” Harris said. “We have to find a balance of flow. Sometimes I’m that guy to make that sacrifice. It might be disappointing for people throwing out bets on points. “But at the end of the day, do you want wins? Or do you want us to be our best team? We are not a losing team. We have to play winning basketball.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / September 29, 2022

Lauren Rosen: Joel Embiid on @Matisse Thybulle’s growth in the offseason: “I’m so proud of [Matisse]. So far, you can tell he put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. He’s made a lot of improvement, and that’s what we want.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / September 29, 2022

Embiid, who played college basketball for one season at Kansas, also has citizenship in France. He said it is way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball. -via ESPN / September 29, 2022

