Charlotte, NC

abccolumbia.com

Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

$75 million bond referendum would improve roads in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia will be on the ballot this fall, city officials announced Monday. When voters in Gastonia head to the polls in November, they'll decide more than just local, state and federal lawmakers. They'll also decide on a $75 million bond referendum that would fund numerous projects across the city.
GASTONIA, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
beckerspayer.com

North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members

Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Neighbors in one Charlotte community are facing a tough reality. The homes they were renting were bought by a developer and they're being asked to move. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Deputies will still...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Schedule a mammogram at Gastonia Nissan's Mobile Mammogram event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Metro News

Man charged in convenience store assault

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Red Cross deploys more Charlotte area volunteers to Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Groups from the Charlotte area are getting involved to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including sending supplies and volunteers to Florida. The Red Cross deployed three local disaster-trained volunteers to support relief efforts in Florida to evaluate and meet the needs. Volunteers from Catawba, Mecklenburg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

