CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO