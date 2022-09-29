Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
abccolumbia.com
Lancaster woman charged with 12 counts of tax fraud, says SC Department of Revenue
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lancaster woman was arrested today by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after preparing tax returns with fraudulent information. Kenishi Lorraine Ingram of Lancaster was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns. She faces a maximum sentence of five years.
$75 million bond referendum would improve roads in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia will be on the ballot this fall, city officials announced Monday. When voters in Gastonia head to the polls in November, they'll decide more than just local, state and federal lawmakers. They'll also decide on a $75 million bond referendum that would fund numerous projects across the city.
WBTV
Applications for RAMP program reopen for those behind on rent, utility bills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program have reopened here in Mecklenburg County. Applications for the program, which helps people who are behind on rent and utility bills, are open until Oct. 15. This opening is for people who haven’t applied before. Those who are interested have to...
A generation of essential workers at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are retiring
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School districts in the Charlotte area are well into the new school year and are still looking for new teachers, support staff, and operational staff. While they compete with wages, worker shortages, and other obstacles there’s one thing they can’t avoid: Retirements. WCNC Charlotte...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
WBTV
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Neighbors in one Charlotte community are facing a tough reality. The homes they were renting were bought by a developer and they're being asked to move. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Deputies will still...
North Carolina man wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carl Izzard, of Pineville, bought a ticket in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Izzard bought his winning $2 Mega Millions ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte.
Charlotte airport overlook closing Monday for construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will close Monday as part of a bigger construction plan that includes a new runway. The closure comes just one week after the airport temporarily closed its top-level dropoff lanes, which has caused some traffic issues for travelers. Charlotte Douglas officials confirmed in May the overlook would close for the current construction project.
WCNC
Schedule a mammogram at Gastonia Nissan's Mobile Mammogram event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gastonia Nissan has a couple great events coming up for a good cause. Coming up first is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They will be hosting their 8th annual mobile mammogram event right in their building! Gastonia Nissan will cover the cost of the mammogram for those that are not insured. You must be 40 years or older to participate in this event, or have a pre-existing condition within the past 12 months.
CMPD, SWAT team swarm Cotswold neighborhood after prank call, source says
CHARLOTTE — Authorities are investigating what a source tells Channel 9 was a prank call in Cotswold on Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and a SWAT team swarmed Silabert Avenue near North Sharon Amity Road around 4 p.m. Sources told Channel 9 it all stemmed from a prank phone call.
Metro News
Man charged in convenience store assault
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call...
WCNC
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
North Carolina sheriff’s office ending traffic stops for ‘non-moving violations’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies will no longer pull drivers over for “non-moving violations” as part of a new policy officials hope enhances community safety. The sheriff’s office said the policy was adopted on Sept. 19, ending traffic stops for a variety of violations, including financial responsibility violations, vehicle inspections […]
Man arrested for robbing Sissonville Subway, assaulting employees
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Saturday for robbing a Subway in Sissonville and slapping and attempting to hit employees, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, they were called to the Subway store that is located within a Little General convenience store on Call Road in Sissonville for […]
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
WCNC
Red Cross deploys more Charlotte area volunteers to Florida
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Groups from the Charlotte area are getting involved to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including sending supplies and volunteers to Florida. The Red Cross deployed three local disaster-trained volunteers to support relief efforts in Florida to evaluate and meet the needs. Volunteers from Catawba, Mecklenburg...
WBTV
Man charged in wreck that killed 6-year-old in Gaston Co. sentenced to prison
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man charged after a drag racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy will spend the next 19-24 years in prison. Donnie Cobb pleaded guilty in court Monday and was sentenced to 238 to 298 months served in prison. The crash happened in June...
'No one took responsibility to get that bridge fixed' | Man found dead in Jeep that crashed into Catawba County creek, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community is mourning the death of a father after he drove off a 'private road' in Catawba County. It's a roadway people who live in the area called dangerous and have complained about for years for it to be fixed. A man was found...
WBTV
Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday. They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss. “Even though she’s not here...
WCNC
Who's responsible to fix storm damage to a home under contract?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian destroyed hundreds of homes in its path, leaving a trail of destruction from Florida's Gulf coast to the Carolinas. No matter how much you prepare, a hurricane or severe weather can damage your home with high winds, flooding and tornadoes. But if your house is under contract, who's on the hook to fix the damage?
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
