Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered showers stay west tonight

Scattered showers are pushing across the Colorado/Kansas state line this evening. Rain will stay in western Kansas this evening but will continue to move east over the next 24 hours. Strong winds out of the south will continue for most of this evening. Pair that with dry conditions, and you...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and quiet, slim rain chances west

The pattern of the cool mornings and warmer than average afternoons continues as we push into Sunday. Most of us will trend back to the lower to mid 80s. Winds pick up in western Kansas today, specifically for communities to the northwest. Sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph with higher gusts. Those in central Kansas will be much more quiet.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm weekend, fall changes on the horizon

A few sprinkles are found in central Kansas Saturday morning, but aside from that we are cool and crisp. Eventually a mix of sun and clouds turns mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures. A great morning and afternoon to get outdoors! Lots of great events around the state, like Woofstock at Sedgwick County Park.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshiny weekend, overnight showers west

Warm afternoons and comfy nights continue! Fire concerns remain elevated through this evening out west. Please continue to refrain from doing any burning and becoming the spark that could prompt a wildfire. Friday Football Fever will be picture perfect fall weather. Winds will start to relax after our gusty Friday....
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian moved through Florida and other southeastern states, it flooded homes and city streets. Thousands of cars left out in the elements were likely damaged. Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the...
FLORIDA STATE
KSNT News

Recalled items pulled from Kansas Hy-Vee shelves

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday morning, Hy-Vee, Inc. issued a recall out of an abundance of caution for eight items that include cheese. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. told Hy-Vee that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a release. Although no illnesses have been reported yet, […]
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Stabbing in Old Town leaves man in critical Condition

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed several times Monday morning.  Wichita Police say officers were called to a parking lot near 1st and Washington in Old Town just after 1 a.m.  One man, in his 20’s, has been taken to the hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.  […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament

(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
OHIO STATE

