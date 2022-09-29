Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered showers stay west tonight
Scattered showers are pushing across the Colorado/Kansas state line this evening. Rain will stay in western Kansas this evening but will continue to move east over the next 24 hours. Strong winds out of the south will continue for most of this evening. Pair that with dry conditions, and you...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and quiet, slim rain chances west
The pattern of the cool mornings and warmer than average afternoons continues as we push into Sunday. Most of us will trend back to the lower to mid 80s. Winds pick up in western Kansas today, specifically for communities to the northwest. Sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph with higher gusts. Those in central Kansas will be much more quiet.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers west, rest dry and comfy until next front
You cannot ask for a better end to the weekend! Temperatures are still above average for this time of year. Overnight lows into Monday morning will offer up more upper 40s to the middle 50s. You might want to grab a jacket for an early morning run or walk. A...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm weekend, fall changes on the horizon
A few sprinkles are found in central Kansas Saturday morning, but aside from that we are cool and crisp. Eventually a mix of sun and clouds turns mostly sunny with warm afternoon temperatures. A great morning and afternoon to get outdoors! Lots of great events around the state, like Woofstock at Sedgwick County Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant weekend, cold front brings big changes next week
Today felt more like late summer and not so much like fall. Temperatures will retreat into the 50s overnight. It will be a crispy evening perfect for sleeping with the windows open. A random shower or two is possible for northwest Kansas late tonight. Rain chances will stay along the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Sunshiny weekend, overnight showers west
Warm afternoons and comfy nights continue! Fire concerns remain elevated through this evening out west. Please continue to refrain from doing any burning and becoming the spark that could prompt a wildfire. Friday Football Fever will be picture perfect fall weather. Winds will start to relax after our gusty Friday....
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSN.com
Can you spot a flood-damaged car?
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian moved through Florida and other southeastern states, it flooded homes and city streets. Thousands of cars left out in the elements were likely damaged. Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the...
Recalled items pulled from Kansas Hy-Vee shelves
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday morning, Hy-Vee, Inc. issued a recall out of an abundance of caution for eight items that include cheese. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. told Hy-Vee that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a release. Although no illnesses have been reported yet, […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wichita metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita metro area using data from Zillow.
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why are flags at half-staff today?
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Oct. 3, across the state in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.
Body found in west Wichita park
Wichita Police say a body was found in west Wichita Saturday evening. A person walking through Swanson Park near the 1000 block of N. Maize Road called 911.
kcur.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
Stabbing in Old Town leaves man in critical Condition
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — One man is in critical condition after being stabbed several times Monday morning. Wichita Police say officers were called to a parking lot near 1st and Washington in Old Town just after 1 a.m. One man, in his 20’s, has been taken to the hospital. Police say he is in critical condition. […]
KSN.com
Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament
(WKBN) – Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday. Tournament director Jason Fischer inspected the fish caught by Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan, according to the Toledo Blade. He told Nexstar that during that inspection, he felt hard objects in the belly of one of the fish.
adastraradio.com
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
Comments / 0