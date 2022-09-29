ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls expect Lonzo Ball to be out until 2023

 4 days ago
The Rally: “Sources tell me the team is bracing for him to be out at least into the new year.” NBA Insider @Shams Charania reports on Lonzo Ball’s knee injury and potential timeline for a return.

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

The Bulls expressed optimism after Lonzo Ball’s second knee surgery “went well” but until he can resume rehab and get thru it without pain, his timeline remains unclear: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…5:29 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Chicago Bulls voiced optimism following Lonzo Ball’s latest surgery, but the point guard’s road to recovery is still expected to be lengthy.

Latest update on what to expect from Lonzo after yesterday’s procedure: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…3:03 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls talk Lonzo Ball surgery, finding a replacement for what he does in the meanwhile, and the Vooch talks shooting woes … all in one click …

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2…2:55 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery “went well.” Says Ball was upbeat, optimistic and hopeful following the operation

Donovan said he’ll remain optimistic, but it’s hard to tell about his timeline until Ball starts the rehab process again – 1:51 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Billy Donovan says surgery “went well” for Lonzo Ball yesterday.

Still waiting on more updates before they’ll know when he can return to Chicago for rehab. – 1:48 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lonzo Ball undergoes successful knee surgery, out ‘at least a few months’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/29/lon…12:47 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: There is confidence in Bulls guard Lonzo Ball’s ability to return this season following left knee surgery on Wednesday that doctors believe addressed the issue. Ball is expected to miss at least a few months. – 11:21 AM

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

On Tuesday, Lonzo explained that his knee injury has affected his day-to-day life. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/27/lon…4:00 AM

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan says he was told Lonzo Ball’s surgery yesterday went well. Adds it still isn’t clear when Ball will be able to begin rehab and what he’ll feel like when he does -via Twitter @rob_schaef / September 29, 2022

KC Johnson: Can confirm there’s optimism from the Bulls that this surgery addressed Lonzo Ball’s persistent knee pain, which @Shams Charania posted 1st. I’ll add my own words for context that the Bulls/Ball believed the same after the January procedure, which is why they had 6-8 wk timeline -via Twitter @KCJHoop / September 29, 2022

KC Johnson: This time, there is a 4-6 week timeline for re-evaluation, not return to play. Given what happened last time, predicting a return to play is more fluid. But there’s confidence Ball will be playing this season. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / September 29, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

