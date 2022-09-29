MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wildcats linebacker and quarterback have both been named as Big 12 Players of the Week. For the second week in a row, Kansas State University says a pair of players have earned weekly honors as linebacker Khalid Duke was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Adrian Martinez was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after the Wildcat win over Texas Tech.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO