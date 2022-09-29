ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ambulance stolen in Jefferson County, ends up in St. Louis city

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended. Monday morning, an ambulance was reported stolen at around 9:30 from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.
If you use gas to heat your home, expect to pay 34% more this winter

ST. LOUIS — If your wallet is still aching from last winter's heating bills, you might want to start saving up for this year in Missouri. Supply and demand dictate energy prices, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Demand for energy has increased as business and leisure travel returned to pre-pandemic levels, but supplies remained limited due to the scarcity of materials and workers as well as the global energy shortage.
Firefighters put out fire at scrap yard at I-44, 141 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
St. Louis Red Cross staff and volunteers staging in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. LOUIS — Red Cross volunteers from Missouri are now in Florida to help as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Gulf Coast. It’s been a busy few weeks for the Red Cross. “It seems like everything just hit within the last couple of weeks with the typhoon in Alaska, the hurricane in Puerto Rico, and then the wildfires out west,” Sharon Watson with the Red Cross said.
8-year-old killed Sunday in St. Louis County crash

WELLSTON, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Page Avenue in St. Louis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, shortly before 7 p.m. a Jeep Compass was driving eastbound on Page Avenue at a speed higher than the posted speed limit, when it struck the front of a Ford Taurus driving westbound on Page.
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian Friday in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — A person was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning at the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads in south St. Louis County. St. Louis County police responded to the traffic incident involving a pedestrian at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they found an adult male laying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.
