ST. LOUIS — If your wallet is still aching from last winter's heating bills, you might want to start saving up for this year in Missouri. Supply and demand dictate energy prices, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Demand for energy has increased as business and leisure travel returned to pre-pandemic levels, but supplies remained limited due to the scarcity of materials and workers as well as the global energy shortage.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO