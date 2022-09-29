Read full article on original website
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The powerful Missouri House Budget Committee on Wednesday voted to phase out corporate income taxes. Budget Chairman Cody Smith tacked the provision onto a key, Senate-approved bill to cut individual income taxes, the main focus of a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
ST. LOUIS — Planned Parenthood announced a plan to make abortion access easier 100 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It is launching its first-ever mobile abortion clinic in the country and it will operate in southern Illinois. Planned Parenthood St. Louis Region and Southwest...
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended. Monday morning, an ambulance was reported stolen at around 9:30 from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.
STOCKTON, Mo. — The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.”. Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa...
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Several days after Republican governors in Texas and Florida sent buses and planes of migrants to liberal corners of the country, Senator Josh Hawley applauded their pushes to highlight illegal border crossings. Florida's governor Ron DeSantis sent vehicles to Texas to round up asylum seekers...
ST. LOUIS — If your wallet is still aching from last winter's heating bills, you might want to start saving up for this year in Missouri. Supply and demand dictate energy prices, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Demand for energy has increased as business and leisure travel returned to pre-pandemic levels, but supplies remained limited due to the scarcity of materials and workers as well as the global energy shortage.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Firefighters put out a fire Thursday afternoon at a scrap yard just off Interstate 44 in St. Louis County. According to a Facebook post from the Fenton Fire Protection District, firefighters from the Fenton Fire Protection District and Valley Park Fire Protection District worked to put the fire out. The fire started before 4 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the fire was under control.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — It has been two months since record rainfall hit the St. Louis region and caused devastating damage for homes, roadways and businesses. Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that more than $85 million in assistance has been approved to help St. Louis-area residents and businesses recover from historic flooding.
ST. LOUIS — Missouri-based American Red Cross crews are driving down to Florida to help clean up the destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. The Red Cross already has crews on the ground that were deployed ahead of the storm. But now, it's clear that much more help is needed.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after...
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police department (SCCPD) is investigating a series of mail thefts from area churches. SCCPD said thefts they know of date all the way back to June and August, the mail taken included checks actually delivered to the church by the postal service.
ST. LOUIS — Red Cross volunteers from Missouri are now in Florida to help as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Gulf Coast. It’s been a busy few weeks for the Red Cross. “It seems like everything just hit within the last couple of weeks with the typhoon in Alaska, the hurricane in Puerto Rico, and then the wildfires out west,” Sharon Watson with the Red Cross said.
WELLSTON, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Page Avenue in St. Louis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, shortly before 7 p.m. a Jeep Compass was driving eastbound on Page Avenue at a speed higher than the posted speed limit, when it struck the front of a Ford Taurus driving westbound on Page.
ST. LOUIS — We are into the second half of the high school football season, and 5 On Your Side's "Tackle Hunger" initiative has continued to make an impact in the community. The Week 7 matchup features two .500 teams with the Hazelwood Central Hawks visiting the Ladue Horton Watkins Rams.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County early Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Jerry Lawrence of St. Louis. According to an MSHP crash report, the crash happened at 1:40 a.m. on northbound...
ST. LOUIS — A former high-level political appointee of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges involving a COVID-19 relief funds fraud scheme. Tony Weaver, who Page appointed as the Change Management Coordinator at the St. Louis County Justice Services Center...
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County health officials expressed concern about what colder days could mean for the state of COVID-19. Right now, the St. Louis County Health Department, said our transmission rates are at a 'severe level.'. That's why doctors are pleading for people to be prepared. St....
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St Charles County jury was back in session on Saturday for the man who killed his girlfriend and her family in 2018. One day after convicting Richard "Darren" Emery of first-degree murder, the jury moved on to the penalty phase of the trial, which includes choosing what Emery’s sentence will be.
ST. LOUIS — A person was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday morning at the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads in south St. Louis County. St. Louis County police responded to the traffic incident involving a pedestrian at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they found an adult male laying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.
