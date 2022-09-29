HOUSTON – Davis Mills was rifling passes and finding a rhythm against the Chicago Bears, connecting on intermediate throws to wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. It was enough to get the Texans into the red zone in the first quarter a week ago. That’s when things unraveled as Mills forced a throw into traffic intended for Cooks, his favorite downfield target, and the deflected pass was intercepted by Bears safety Eddie Jackson in the end zone.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO