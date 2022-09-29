Read full article on original website
Sources: Texans promote safety Grayland Arnold, elevate Jordan Akins
HOUSTON – Texans reserve safety Grayland Arnold is being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers according to a league source. The Texans elevated tight end Jordan Akins again from the practice squad after he caught a touchdown...
Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24
HOUSTON – Austin Ekeler was off to a slow start following a 20-touchdown season, and the Chargers believed he was due for a breakout game. He had it Sunday, scoring his first three touchdowns of the year to lead Los Angeles to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.
Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown out against Chargers
HOUSTON – Texans starting tight end Pharaoh Brown is out against the Los Angeles Chargers due to hip and shoulder injuries. Brown was questionable on the injury report. With Brown and tight end Brevin Jordan out with an ankle injury, the Texans elevated tight ends Jordan Akins and Mason Schreck from the practice squad to fill in behind veteran tight end O.J. Howard.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
‘He’s our quarterback’: Lovie Smith affirms Davis Mills remains Texans’ QB1
HOUSTON – Texans coach Lovie Smith was unequivocal and firm in his stance Monday regarding struggling quarterback Davis Mills. Although Mills has had problems in his second NFL season following an encouraging end to his rookie year, including a pair of interceptions Sunday during the winless Texans’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith was adamant that he is not contemplating a change under center.
🔒Click2Win: Chiefs vs. Texans Royal Treatment Sweepstakes
Calling all Texans fans! We’ve teamed up with Crown Royal to experience the royal treatment as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Scroll down to enter now!. Insiders, take advantage of early access to this sweepstakes! 🎉 It is open just for KPRC...
Texans rookie Dameon Pierce breaks loose for electrifying touchdown run
HOUSTON – Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce trusted his teammates along with his speed and instincts, following them all with faith on his fast track to the end zone. In a burst to his right, Pierce followed key blocks by rookie fullback Troy Hairston, who popped Pro Bowl safety Derwin James, tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Brandin Cooks, to scoot up the Los Angeles Chargers’ sideline for a 75-yard touchdown run.
Texans on quarterback Davis Mills: ‘He’s still learning on the job’
HOUSTON – Davis Mills was rifling passes and finding a rhythm against the Chicago Bears, connecting on intermediate throws to wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. It was enough to get the Texans into the red zone in the first quarter a week ago. That’s when things unraveled as Mills forced a throw into traffic intended for Cooks, his favorite downfield target, and the deflected pass was intercepted by Bears safety Eddie Jackson in the end zone.
Texans rookie Jalen Pitre on hunger for first win of season: ‘We’re starving right now’
HOUSTON – Standing inside the locker room, Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre captured the state of the team. Winless at 0-2-1 heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium, the Texans’ last victory was Dec. 26, 2001, over a depleted Chargers squad dealing with multiple COVID-19 cases among their key players.
Texans coach Lovie Smith after latest loss: ‘We’re not a good football team yet’
HOUSTON – Instead of unraveling late in the game during another epic collapse, as they have already done three times this season, the winless Texans’ latest defeat took a different path toward an identical outcome. The Texans have squandered leads, and fast starts previously in being outscored by...
Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life -- Calvin Murphy! The Rockets legend tells us what it means to him to be selected for Houston’s 2023 sports hall of fame class. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
