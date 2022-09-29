Read full article on original website
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
New CWT tourism sites in Summersville
This past week the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has completed a project to update the two Civil War Trails sites in the county. These sites are networked together with over 150 other Civil War Trails (CWT) sites in West Virginia and over 1,400 across six states. These new stories include the tale of legendary spy Nancy Hart and the 1861 battle of Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes. Visitors from across the world look for Civil War Trails signs to help put them in the footsteps of history. The new signs in downtown Summersville and just north of Carnifex...
W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects
Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
Full service gas station in West Virginia celebrates 100 years
BELVA, W.Va. — One of the last remaining full service gas stations in West Virginia is marking a major milestone. Brown’s Service Station in Fayette County is celebrating 100 years in business. The station is located in Belva about five miles north of Gauley Bridge along Scrabble Creek Road.
Donations accepted in Campbells Creek as August flood left 24 families without heat
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At Billy Fernatt’s house along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County, the flood damage from August 15 is expensive. However the worst and most expensive of it is not the most obvious. “We’re working on that and we’re working on that," he says as...
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
New Kanawha County magistrate appointed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new magistrate has been appointed in Kanawha County following the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey, who serves as chief judge, appointed Leslie Grace to fill the remainder of Sisson's position on Monday. Grace is a sergeant at...
Tribute area to honor fallen veterans on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bright and cheery spot to honor fallen veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side. The Gold Star Mothers now have a special tribute area at the Patrick Street Triangle. Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost their children while they were serving in the U.S. Military. The yellow roses […]
Man charged in ex-UC football player death pleads guilty to several charges
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said one of three West Virginia men charged in connection with the death of a former University of Charleston football player has pleaded guilty to several charges. Richard Walker, 20, of Charleston, W.Va., pleaded guilty to conspiracy and burglary Sept. 9 in...
Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
2022 Trunk or Treats in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities in Kanawha County for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Kanawha County during the 2022 Halloween season. Charleston West Virginia National Guard Trunk or TreatDate: Oct. 11Time: Starts at 6 […]
Children's activities to be featured at First Responder Appreciation and Safety Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Free hayrides, face painting and a helicopter landing are among the scheduled activities families can enjoy at the upcoming Lowe’s First Responder Appreciation and Safety Fair in Charleston. The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Lowe’s Home...
Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
Live coverage planned Friday, Oct. 7, when Wayne battles Herbert Hoover
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — Live coverage of high school football you can watch from your easy chair kicks off again this weekend when Wayne travels to Kanawha County to take on Herbert Hoover. The Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum, on...
Man charged in convenience store assault
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a North Carolina man late Saturday night after he allegedly assaulted a pair of employees inside a Little General/Subway store. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Luis Diaz-Chinchilla, 22, of Charlotte, NC, entered the Subway part of the store on Call...
2-vehicle crash closes Kanawha County road
UPDATE: (11:08 A.M. Oct. 3, 2022) – 911 dispatchers say one lane of Lens Creek Road has reopened. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash in the Hernshaw area. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 10:31 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in the 2600 […]
Fire destroys mobile home in Poca
POCA, W.Va. — An early morning fire Saturday left a mobile home in ashes in Putnam County. Crews from the Nitro, Poca, and Bancroft Fire Departments responded to the blaze which broke out on Armour Road in Poca around 7 a.m. The trailer, which was unoccupied at the time,...
Late West Virginia icon Woody Williams’ birthday on Sunday
The birthday of late West Virginia icon and the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel "Woody" Williams, is on Sunday. He would have been 99.
