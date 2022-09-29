ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eliza Fletcher: Kidnapped, slain Memphis teacher died of gunshot to head, autopsy reveals

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eliza Fletcher, the slain kindergarten teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn jog on Sept. 2, died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press revealed.

Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot wound in the back of the head as well as jaw fractures and blunt-force injuries to her leg, the post-mortem report completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis concluded.

According to WHBQ-TV, the autopsy confirmed Fletcher’s manner of death to be homicide.

Fletcher vanished while running near the University of Memphis campus after being forced into a vehicle at about 4 a.m. Her body was found behind a vacant home after a massive, three-day police search, the AP reported.

Cleotha Henderson, who has not entered a plea, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case.

According to authorities, Fletcher’s body was found in a field near a South Memphis home where Henderson was allegedly seen cleaning out his car the day after her kidnapping, WHBQ reported.

-- The Associated Press contriuted to this report.

