Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Springfield receives $800,000 to improve infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will receive $800,000 in grants to back its transportation planning efforts. The grants are from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “This grant will support the City of Springfield’s mission to set up a strategic direction to develop and improve our infrastructure,” said Dorris Turner,...
newschannel20.com
Decatur receiving solar panels
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Solar panels will be coming to the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. The agreement allows Hawk-Attollo to build parking canopies over most of the parking spaces and attach over 2,600 solar panels to them. The city will benefit by saving nearly $100,000 per year on its energy bill.
newschannel20.com
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Donate blood at the Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield is partnering with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive in October. The drive is being held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Lincoln Library. Organizers ask that you make an appointment by clicking here, or...
newschannel20.com
Residents evacuated after pipeline fire in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple fire departments from Sangamon and Morgan counties responded to a report of an Energy Transfer natural gas pipeline fire early Monday morning. It happened just outside of Waverly in Morgan County. Law enforcement blocked off several roads just south of town. Nearby residents were...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Art Association celebrates everything pumpkin
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's officially October which means it's time to head out to the pumpkin patch. On Saturday, the Springfield Art Association (SAA) hosted its Great SAA Pumpkin Patch event. The event had all your fall favorites including s'mores, pumpkin art, and pumpkin-flavored treats. All proceeds went...
newschannel20.com
Artisan products help raise money to restore former Ursuline campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Artisan and Antique Market was held in Springfield on Saturday. More than 160 artisan vendors were at Brinkerhoff Mansion and the former Ursuline campus. Organizers wanted to focus on handmade items to help support local artists. Planning for the event started back in May...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Children's art auction to raise money for crisis nursery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, in partnership with the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, is hosting an online Children's Art Auction. The auction is to raise money to provide technology upgrades for the nursery. More than 100 art pieces will be going up for auction. The...
newschannel20.com
Puppy dies in Monday house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Monday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 12:13 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of East Riverside Avenue. Crews arrived to find the home with heavy fire and...
newschannel20.com
CWLP crews headed home after hurricane relief efforts in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are on their way back to Springfield after helping out in Florida. We're told that each crew member worked 16-hour days helping municipal utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) with outage restoration efforts in Orlando. OUC had outages totaling...
newschannel20.com
Local hospitals will still wear masks after CDC announces new guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines for healthcare facilities. The new guidelines no longer require masks when the community transmission rate is low. You'll still have to wear masks inside Springfield hospitals a little while longer. Since 2020, healthcare...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
FBI warns of hurricane fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning residents of hurricane fraud. Officials say when tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Disaster or...
newschannel20.com
Halloween party for dogs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — All dogs are invited to a Halloween party at the Animal Protective League (APL). Boo Bark at the Park will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stuart Park on Winch Road, Springfield, on October 8. There will be a variety of activities to...
Comments / 0