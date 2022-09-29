ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Traditional wear of Scandinavian countries

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fw5It_0iFlp2fN00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Norsk Høstfest honors the Scandinavian tradition rooted in North Dakota.

While wandering around this year’s Norsk Høstfest, you’ll see tons of traditional Scandinavian clothing.

In Norway, different jewelry is used on different kinds of clothing.

These traditional garments are considered festival attire and can be worn on any day warranting celebration.

The Norsk Høstfest returns after a two year hiatus

Each region has its own spin on its jewelry.

Høstfest vendor from Norway, Sylvsmidja produces silver for 450 different traditional garments called Bunads.

“These are from different areas in Norway this is from the West Coast and this is from the East. Depending on what area you come from you wear a little bit different custom,” said Norsk Høstfest Vendor, Anders Fagerthun.

Sylvsmidja is selling silver jewelry for everyday use.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

KX News

Someone You Should Know: Mary Soucie

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Do you remember when you first thought about what you wanted to do with your life? For those of us who remember life before the internet, if we needed some inspiration to answer that question, we may have taken a trip to the library. For Mary Soucie, however, the answer wasn’t in […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

