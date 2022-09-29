Traditional wear of Scandinavian countries

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Norsk Høstfest honors the Scandinavian tradition rooted in North Dakota.

While wandering around this year’s Norsk Høstfest, you’ll see tons of traditional Scandinavian clothing.

In Norway, different jewelry is used on different kinds of clothing.

These traditional garments are considered festival attire and can be worn on any day warranting celebration.

Each region has its own spin on its jewelry.

Høstfest vendor from Norway, Sylvsmidja produces silver for 450 different traditional garments called Bunads.

“These are from different areas in Norway this is from the West Coast and this is from the East. Depending on what area you come from you wear a little bit different custom,” said Norsk Høstfest Vendor, Anders Fagerthun.

Sylvsmidja is selling silver jewelry for everyday use.

