Salvation Army looking for a space for Angel Tree event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is seeking the public’s help for an Angel Tree week-long event.

The organization has provided gifts for children and seniors for 35 years, according to a media release.

The week-long event will take place from Oct. 17 - Oct. 22.

The days and times go as follows:

Oct. 17 9 AM - 4:30 PM

Oct. 18 9 AM - 4:30 PM

Oct. 19 9 AM - 7 PM

Oct. 20 9 AM - 4:30 PM

Oct. 21 9 AM - 4:30 PM

Oct. 22 9 AM - 2 PM

The gifts provided are for children 12 and under, and seniors 65 and older.

The children and seniors must live in

Shelby County, Tenn.

Crittenden, Ark.

Tipton, Ark.

Fayette, Ark.

Lauderdale, Ark.

DeSoto, Miss.

Tunica, Miss.

Tate, Miss.

Participants must bring:

Picture ID of parent/guardian

Proof of current address (ID, utility bill, mortgage or lease, etc.)

Picture ID of parent/guardian

ID for all adults living at home

Proof of parental custody or guardianship

Proof of household income (check stub, bank statement, unemployment benefits, or disability income statement)

Proof of birth or guardianship for kids 12 and under (birth certificate, Insurance/Medicaid care, school records, or shot records)

The Salvation Army is currently looking for a retail or warehouse space between 40,000-60,000 square feet to use for Angel Tree Registration, sorting donated gifts, and Angel Tree distribution.

If you have a space that can be donated to Angel Tree Progam this year, contact Major Mark Hunter at 901-543-8586.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.