Salvation Army looking for a space for Angel Tree event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is seeking the public’s help for an Angel Tree week-long event.
The organization has provided gifts for children and seniors for 35 years, according to a media release.
The week-long event will take place from Oct. 17 - Oct. 22.
The days and times go as follows:
- Oct. 17 9 AM - 4:30 PM
- Oct. 18 9 AM - 4:30 PM
- Oct. 19 9 AM - 7 PM
- Oct. 20 9 AM - 4:30 PM
- Oct. 21 9 AM - 4:30 PM
- Oct. 22 9 AM - 2 PM
The gifts provided are for children 12 and under, and seniors 65 and older.
The children and seniors must live in
- Shelby County, Tenn.
- Crittenden, Ark.
- Tipton, Ark.
- Fayette, Ark.
- Lauderdale, Ark.
- DeSoto, Miss.
- Tunica, Miss.
- Tate, Miss.
Participants must bring:
- Picture ID of parent/guardian
- Proof of current address (ID, utility bill, mortgage or lease, etc.)
- ID for all adults living at home
- Proof of parental custody or guardianship
- Proof of household income (check stub, bank statement, unemployment benefits, or disability income statement)
- Proof of birth or guardianship for kids 12 and under (birth certificate, Insurance/Medicaid care, school records, or shot records)
The Salvation Army is currently looking for a retail or warehouse space between 40,000-60,000 square feet to use for Angel Tree Registration, sorting donated gifts, and Angel Tree distribution.
If you have a space that can be donated to Angel Tree Progam this year, contact Major Mark Hunter at 901-543-8586.
