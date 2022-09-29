ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army looking for a space for Angel Tree event

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is seeking the public’s help for an Angel Tree week-long event.

The organization has provided gifts for children and seniors for 35 years, according to a media release.

The week-long event will take place from Oct. 17 - Oct. 22.

The days and times go as follows:

  • Oct. 17 9 AM - 4:30 PM
  • Oct. 18 9 AM - 4:30 PM
  • Oct. 19 9 AM - 7 PM
  • Oct. 20 9 AM - 4:30 PM
  • Oct. 21 9 AM - 4:30 PM
  • Oct. 22 9 AM - 2 PM

The gifts provided are for children 12 and under, and seniors 65 and older.

The children and seniors must live in

  • Shelby County, Tenn.
  • Crittenden, Ark.
  • Tipton, Ark.
  • Fayette, Ark.
  • Lauderdale, Ark.
  • DeSoto, Miss.
  • Tunica, Miss.
  • Tate, Miss.

Participants must bring:

  • Picture ID of parent/guardian
  • Proof of current address (ID, utility bill, mortgage or lease, etc.)
  • ID for all adults living at home
  • Proof of parental custody or guardianship
  • Proof of household income (check stub, bank statement, unemployment benefits, or disability income statement)
  • Proof of birth or guardianship for kids 12 and under (birth certificate, Insurance/Medicaid care, school records, or shot records)

The Salvation Army is currently looking for a retail or warehouse space between 40,000-60,000 square feet to use for Angel Tree Registration, sorting donated gifts, and Angel Tree distribution.

If you have a space that can be donated to Angel Tree Progam this year, contact Major Mark Hunter at 901-543-8586.

