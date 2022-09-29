Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
wlds.com
Pipeline Fire in Waverly Causes Brief Evacuation
A fire from a natural gas pipeline caused several people to be evacuated from their homes in Waverly early this morning. The Morgan County Emergency Management Office reports that approximately 12:30 this morning fire departments from Morgan, Sangamon, and Macoupin counties along with law enforcement agencies from Morgan County, the City of Jacksonville, the Illinois State Police and surrounding counties responded to a fire from a natural gas pipeline owned by Energy Transfer on Panhandle Road just south of Waverly.
wmay.com
Springfield Police Still Testing Bola Wraps; County Jail Considers Using Them
Springfield police have acquired some new devices that could provide an alternative to tasers as a non-lethal way to restrain criminal suspects. But the department is still testing the devices and has not yet deployed them on the street. Bola wraps are described as a “non-pain compliance device” that shoots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
recordpatriot.com
Natural-gas pipeline fire prompts brief evacuations near Waverly, remains under investigation
A natural-gas pipeline incident near Waverly early Monday is being investigated after several residents were briefly evacuated. According to the Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management, firefighters were called to Panhandle Road south of Waverly about 12:30 a.m. An Energy Transfer gas pipeline was shut off and a fire was...
Police Investigate Death Of 27-Year-Old At Popular Lakeview Nightclub Berlin
LAKEVIEW — Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old who was found unresponsive at a popular Lakeview nightclub early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 4:42 a.m. at the Berlin nightclub on the 900 block of West Belmont. Police said the victim, a 27-year-old, was transported to Illinois Masonic hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
wlds.com
Rural Greenfield Fire Damage Home & Garage
A fire severely damaged a house and attached garage south of Greenfield early this morning. Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson told the Journal Courier that Greenfield Fire was dispatched to the Weisner residence at 149 North Illlinois Route 267, at 2:10AM. The Carrollton and White Hall Fire Departments were also called for immediate mutual aid by West Central Dispatch.
wmay.com
Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported
There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Police seize more than 500 guns related to crimes in 2022, many were stolen
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Police are noticing a trend in theft after more than 500 firearms were taken off the street since the start of 2022. "Firearms are readily available," said Commander Sara Pickford, Springfield Police Department. Both Champaign and Springfield Police Department said a large number of the...
newschannel20.com
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield receives $800,000 to improve infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will receive $800,000 in grants to back its transportation planning efforts. The grants are from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “This grant will support the City of Springfield’s mission to set up a strategic direction to develop and improve our infrastructure,” said Dorris Turner,...
daystech.org
Former Rochester pastor pleads guilty to grooming charge in court deal
A former Rochester pastor pleaded responsible in Macon County court docket Friday to a cost of grooming a minor beneath a negotiated deal. Joseph M. Krol, 37, was the previous senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Rochester. Krol had a earlier tackle in Dawson. Online court docket data listed...
WAND TV
FBI Springfield warns of disaster relief-related fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While the Midwest is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can fall prey to hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers. When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, personal information, or both.
wlds.com
Two-County Chase Ends in DUI Arrest in Pike County
Calhoun and Pike County Sherriff’s Deputies averted a tragedy with a chase of a suspect on Saturday evening. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday at 7:55PM, deputies received a report of a red Chevrolet truck with a four-wheeler in the back, driving erratically and causing damage at a business located near the Mozier Junction in Mozier, with the vehicle fleeing the scene northbound at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 96.
wlds.com
Pike County Women Arrested in Mozier Traffic Stop on Warrants
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested two women in a traffic stop last Friday on warrants out of both Pike and Calhoun counties. A Calhoun County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Illinois Route 96 at the Mozier Junction in Mozier on Friday, September 23rd at 5:43PM.
Comments / 0