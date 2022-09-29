There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.

