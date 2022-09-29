Cole County Sheriff’s Department warns residents about phone scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Cole County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release it is receiving complaints about a scam residents.

Scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as members of the Cole County Sheriff's Department and claiming potential victims missed jury duty or missed a court date before demanding money.

The sheriff's office suggested if you are called by one of these scammers and have any doubt about the validity of the claims, residents should call the department at 573-634-9160. It also suggested looking up the number for the court clerk of any other county scammers may try to impersonate.

The department also said in the release, "Remember, we will not call you and tell you if you have a warrant. We show up, in person and serve it."

