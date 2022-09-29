ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day

The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
The Independent

Police ledger with mugshot of woman convicted of 1917 PM murder plot to be sold

A century-old police ledger featuring a mugshot of a one-time suffragette and anti-war campaigner convicted on the evidence of a British spy of conspiring to kill the prime minister is going under the hammer.Alice Wheeldon, a women’s rights campaigner who opposed the First World War, is shown gazing from the pages of the 500-page book, alongside black and white photographs of others convicted of a host of offences between 1890-1920.Mrs Wheeldon, of Derby, was convicted of plotting to kill David Lloyd George in 1917, during the war, and was jailed for 10 years, as the ledger records.Alice Wheeldon is a...
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
The Independent

Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released

A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift. A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say. The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukPolice have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following...
