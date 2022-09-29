Read full article on original website
Related
Man guilty of murdering secret lover and their son near Inverness in 1976
Circumstantial evidence enough to convict William MacDowell, now 80, of killing Renee and Andrew MacRae
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
Police ledger with mugshot of woman convicted of 1917 PM murder plot to be sold
A century-old police ledger featuring a mugshot of a one-time suffragette and anti-war campaigner convicted on the evidence of a British spy of conspiring to kill the prime minister is going under the hammer.Alice Wheeldon, a women’s rights campaigner who opposed the First World War, is shown gazing from the pages of the 500-page book, alongside black and white photographs of others convicted of a host of offences between 1890-1920.Mrs Wheeldon, of Derby, was convicted of plotting to kill David Lloyd George in 1917, during the war, and was jailed for 10 years, as the ledger records.Alice Wheeldon is a...
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tragedy as mum collapsed and died just hours after five-month-old son passed away
A mum tragically collapsed and died just hours after her five-month-old son suddenly passed away. Viktorija Mardosiene, 32, passed away on 9 August after her son, Kevin Dugutis, died in the early hours of that morning after suddenly becoming unwell. While the baby was rushed to Royal Stoke University Hospital...
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years
A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
International Business Times
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Brit teen, 18, dies after taking one sip of Pina Colada while on holiday with pals on Costa del Sol
A BRITISH teen has died on holiday in the Costa Del Sol after taking just one sip of Pina Colada. Shiv Mistry, 18, suffered a severe allergic reaction to the drink after it was made with dairy cream rather than coconut cream. The high achiever, who was due to study...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'
Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle
The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
Bear filmed fighting off attacking male found dead with cubs in Spanish cave
Spanish wildlife rangers have recovered the bodies of two brown bear cubs and their mother, who is thought to have been the same animal filmed three months ago sending a male bear tumbling to his death down a precipice after he attacked. Rangers and bear experts found the bodies of...
Psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep’ after seeing material viewed by Molly Russell
Expert tells London inquest material 14-year-old viewed online would ‘certainly’ have affected her
Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released
A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift. A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say. The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukPolice have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following...
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
The Queen's final heartbreak: Her Majesty was distraught after the death earlier this summer of Candy - her oldest and longest-surviving dog
The Queen's final heartbreak before her death age 96 last week was the news that her beloved dorgi Candy had died after 18 years of being by her side. Known for her immense love for corgis, the loss of her oldest and longest-surviving dog hit the late Queen hard and was said to be 'distraught' about it.
PETS・
Comments / 0