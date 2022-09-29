ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta hotels fill up as people evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27i1nZ_0iFloUNF00

Augusta hotels are filling up as coastal South Carolinians and Georgians flee Hurricane Ian.

The storm is predicted to make landfall on the coast of Georgia and South Carolina on Friday after traveling north from Florida and could bring damaging winds, storm surges and flooding.

Hurricane Ian updates: Governor speaks to state storm prep with expected landfall in S.C.

Greg Greenawalt, general manager of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, told The Chronicle there is a definite increase in traffic due to the storm.

"We're seeing an influx of last minute reservations, particularly for Friday and Saturday," Greenawalt said. "It looks like we will be completely sold out on Saturday. We're not sold out yet, but we will be very shortly."

Cars with Florida tags have already been spotted outside the Crowne Plaza hotel, which is located in North Augusta, just off the interstate near the state border.

Augusta residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

According to evacuation routes provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation, Augusta is more inland than any of the routes' stopping points. However, with the storm's current path, Augusta is seeing an influx of evacuees from Savannah and Charleston.

Greenawalt said businesses are sending large groups of employees to the Crowne Plaza.

"We have had calls from corporations on the coast that are moving large groups of their employees out of the path of the hurricane and they're trying to secure rooms here in Augusta, Atlanta, Charlotte and other areas," he said.

Hotels in Augusta begin to fill up

Brittany Thomas, an employee at the Courtyard by Marriott Augusta, said as of Thursday afternoon rooms are still available, but there's no telling what will happen.

"We have availability, but I can't say if tomorrow or later on tonight the storm hits and they book up all of the rooms [if there will be availability]," Thomas said. "So first come , first serve."

Thomas added prices may rise because of the demand from the storm.

Also:Comcast offers free WiFi hotspots in Augusta, Aiken as Hurricane Ian nears

"The rates are probably going to increase as well over the weekend," she said. "Right now, they're pretty reasonable. So I would advise people to get in as soon as possible, and if not, cancellations are being honored due to the storm – so better to be safe than sorry."

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Family still searching for missing Richmond County man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Traffic flowing after crash results in overturned vehicle, lanes blocked

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash on Washington Road in Evans is slowing traffic. According to Columbia County dispatch, a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Steeple Chase Way has one lane blocked in both directions. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is moving slow in the area. Motorists may want to […]
EVANS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#South Carolinians#Georgians#The Crowne Plaza Hotel
WJBF

Retired Paine College professor gives lecture based on book discussing ‘Segregated Doctoring’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A retired Paine College professor will be giving a lecture based on his book about segregated doctoring. The Augusta African-American Historical Society will be hosting Dr. Leslie Pollard, Sr. as he discusses his book “Segregated Doctoring: Black Physicians in Augusta, Georgia, 1902-1952.” Pollard is a retired professor of history from Paine […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Post and Courier

Brinkley's Chop House opens at Riverside Village in North Augusta

Mickie DeFelice is making an “Olivia’s Martini.”. An Olivia’s Martini requires an extra touch and one a bit tricky (as bartender Aaron Brock found out, having tried it himself a minute earlier): liquid smoke. Blooming, blooming ... now rounding off and making a fragile dome atop the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WSPA 7News

SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Glenn Hills student arrested for having BB gun at school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on school property. At around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, a school officer saw a seventeen-year-old student standing in the school bus loading zone with what appeared to be a black handgun in the waistband of his pants. That's according to the Richmond County Board of Education Police Department. The officer took the student inside the building, where he was searched. The incident report says the school's assistant principal found a semi-automatic BB gun and container with one thousand BBs on the student.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Details revealed on teen’s arrest with BB gun at Glenn Hills High

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Newly released police documents reveal how a teenager was caught with a BB gun last week at Glenn Hills High School. An incident report from Richmond County School System police shows that Javar Myron Odom, 17, was caught with the semi-automatic BB gun after an officer observed it tucked into his waistband around 2:15 p.m. Sept. 27.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Kim Coles visits Augusta Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles visited Augusta Tech on Thursday. She spoke to students to celebrate the school's founders week. FOX54 caught up with Coles ahead of her visit for a sneak preview on what she was going to tell students.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One person dead in car accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 AM Saturday on State Highway 389 near Cornflower Road. The head on collision happened when a 2017 Kia Soul, traveling west on highway 389,...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken High School students experience virtual reality

Aiken High School received a special visit on Sept. 28. The Army Virtual Air Rescue Experience Semi-Truck made a stop at the high school after evacuating from Florida, said Sgt. First Class Joshua Sulkers. He reached out to Nina Dorman, the career specialist at Aiken High School, and asked if AHS would host the Army simulator. The experience allowed the students to participate in a virtual helicopter simulation.
AIKEN, SC
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy