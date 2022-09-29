Quebedeaux's serves up South Louisiana flavor at new Alexandria location, with more on the way

To get the flavor of South Louisiana, motorists traveling on I-49 South in Alexandria won’t have to go much farther than the Air Base Road exit. Quebedeaux’s just opened its third location, Quebedeaux’s Boudin & Cracklins, in the former Eddie’s Smokehouse & Seafood location next to Cracker Barrel.

“It’s kind of our introduction to the Central Louisiana area. That we have Cajun food here as well. You don’t have to drive all the way to the south to get it, basically,” said Chef John Valenzuela, who co-owns Quebedeaux’s with his wife Leslie Quebedeaux Valenzuela.

The Valenzuelas first opened Quebedeaux's Boudin & Cracklins in Alexandria then followed up a couple of years later with Quebedeaux's Cajun Café in Pineville. The Air Base Road location will serve as their production facility.

“Everything’s made out of here now. All the boudin. The cracklin. The gumbo. The tamales. Everything is made out of here now,” said Valenzuela, as he stirred a big cast iron pot filled with jambalaya.

What makes Quebedeaux’s different than other Cajun restaurants?

“We have chefs – trained chefs. They have cooks,” Chef John Valenzuela said as he laughed. He once worked with the renowned Prudhomme family, who are known for their Cajun cuisine. “There’s a difference between trained chefs and cooks.”

Another location in Alexandria is planned for Bringhurst Street and Bolton Avenue. Work has already started on the building.

The company is in the process of trying to build a factory Pineville that would employ about 150-200 people and distribute products to various grocery stores, Valenzuela said.

“Walmart’s been after me for about six years now to get our gumbo. We won the gumbo award several times, so now we’re going to try to put that in all our Walmarts and our grocery stores,” he said.

Besides gumbo, markets will carry Quebedeaux’s tamales, boudin and sausage.

“We already made four different sausages that we’re doing,” he said. “We have a lot of things going on.”

Quebedeaux’s restaurants are set to open in Youngsville and Broussard. Another is planned for Shreveport. The Valenzuela’s three sons will be handling operations in those locations.

“The thing that we dreamed about eight years ago is finally coming into play,” Valenzuela said at a ribbon cutting for third location. “We’re finally branded throughout Louisiana. So now Central Louisiana has it. South Louisiana’s going to have Quebedeaux’s and North Louisiana’s going to have Quebedeaux’s.”

“If there’s a unique flavor about Quebedeaux’s, it’s that it’s something special. We’re looking forward to not only seeing this location successful but your future success with the plans that you have and the plant in Pineville,” Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce president Deborah Randolph told the Valenzuelas.

“There are some great things coming over the next five to 10 years, and it will all start right here in the Pineville-Alexandria area,” said Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree. “So when you travel outside the state, when you travel to other places, you see that Quebedeaux’s brand and you’ll know where it originated from.”

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Quebedeaux's serves up South Louisiana flavor at new Alexandria location, with more on the way