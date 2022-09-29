Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Edsel Ford II calls out St. Paul's in Grosse Pointe Farms on anti-abortion signage
Edsel B. Ford II is not happy with the anti-abortion political signs and crosses outside the prestigious St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, and he fired off an email to City Manager Shane Reeside on Sunday afternoon demanding immediate action. Ford also sent the message to the Rev. Jim Bilot — the pastor of St. Paul's — Grosse Pointe Farms elected officials and executives at the Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor announces new, unified brand for its water services
ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has announced Ann Arbor Water as its new brand for city water services. Until now, the city had three individual teams working independently on drinking water, wastewater recovery and stormwater management. Now, the three groups will work in close coordination under the same umbrella.
Meet Ypsilanti’s mayoral candidates for the Nov. 8 general election
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti voters will choose from among three candidates when they elect the city’s next mayor in November, bringing a new face to the local office. In the running are Democrat Nicole Brown, nonpartisan candidate Amber Fellows and Libertarian Mark Alan King. In a city that traditionally...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Know key dates, deadlines for voting in 2022 Michigan General Election this November
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Key dates, deadlines for voting in 2022 Michigan General Election on Nov. 8. The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8...
The Oakland Press
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
Detroit News
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nurses, University of Michigan ratify new contract after months of negotiations
ANN ARBOR – Nurses at the University of Michigan voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying a contract reached with the university after three months of negotiations. Since July 1, nurses have been working without a contract, holding demonstrations and threatening a work stoppage over alleged unfair labor practices. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan banning tobacco use on all three of its campuses
ANN ARBOR – Effective Nov. 17, the University of Michigan will ban the use of all tobacco products on its three campuses. The move is in conjunction with the Great American Smokeout, an annual event on the third Thursday of November by the American Cancer Society that encourages people to stop smoking.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor law enforcement, county prosecutor’s office hosting 5K run to benefit SafeHouse Center
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety & Security, the Ann Arbor Police Department and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office are hosting a 5K run on Oct. 22 to highlight the prevalence of domestic violence. The law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office partner...
Increased wages, no more mandatory overtime as University of Michigan nurses ratify contract
Nurses at the University of Michigan have voted to ratify a new contract that will give them ratification and retention bonuses, end mandatory overtime in most cases and see pay raises over the course of four years.
Washtenaw County fruit farm poised to change hands when longtime owners retire
WASHTENAW COUNTY --Jan and Bruce Upston have spent decades running Wasem Fruit Farm in Augusta Township. Now the couple, both in their mid-to-late 70s, are looking to retire and pass the farm on to the next generation. Wasem Fruit Farm, located at 6580 Judd Rd., is a family-owned and operated...
Major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti reopens after 3-month closure
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A major route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti is again available to drivers after a three-month resurfacing project left it off-limits for most of the summer. The short section of Packard Road between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township, just outside Ann Arbor’s eastern...
5 great spots for breakfast in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and nothing elevates it quite like an array of hash browns, eggs and sausage. From fluffy pancakes to veggie-packed omelets, Ann Arbor breakfast spots have it all. Here are five great ones to check out.
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone.
Detroit News
$100M landfill cleanup fund likely to aid GOP ex-chair's development site
A $100 million landfill cleanup fund approved by the state Legislature this week and pushed by the city of Rochester Hills is likely to benefit a property being developed by the former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. Rochester Hills officials said Friday that Madison Park, a former landfill bordered...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
