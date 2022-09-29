ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nothin’ But A Gameshow Baby: Snoop Dogg’s Hilarious Wheel of Fortune Appearance

By davontah
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gG0DS_0iFloMYf00
Source: Andrew Vo / Global Grind

If there is one thing history has shown us we can depend on Snoop Dogg for, it’s entertainment. Whether it’s him spitting some player rhymes or showing us how to make one of his famous recipes, whenever we see the icon, a good time is surely to follow.

This was especially the case this past weekend (September 25) when the 50 year-old appeared on the season 3 premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Throughout the episode, Snoop had viewers in person and at home, his fellow contestants (Amanda Seales and Mark Duplass) and even the hosts of the gameshow (Pat Sajak and Vanna White) crying of laughter at the way he played the game.

Snoop started off the game by solving the first puzzle correctly then briefly showing off his dance moves. After the hot start, things took a hilarious turn. The ‘GIn and Juice’ rapper proceeded to incorrectly attempt to solve numerous puzzles. It’s not at all uncommon to guess wrong but what made Snoop’s appearance on the show legendary is how far off his answers were.

For one of the puzzles, Snoop guessed “Baking onions” when the correct answer was actually “Baking brownies.” Other outlandish guesses included him guessing “Airport teacher” when the answer was “Acting teacher” and instead of him answering “Sweetening the pot” which was the correct answer, he went with “Swallowing the knot.” Although Snoop’s answer kept getting more weird as time went on, he did finally get his moment of redemption when he correctly guessed “Sun’s out, buns out.” How ironic, right?

You can watch a compilation video of Snoop’s best moments on the episode below.

Whoever came up with the idea to have Snoop on the show deserves a raise. Viewers chimed in and expressed how much they enjoyed Snoop’s performance despite his absurd answers.

This isn’t Snoop’s first rodeo when it comes to game shows. In 2016, he led his family into battle on Celebrity Family Feud against Sugar Ray Leonard‘s family. Snoop shared a hilarious moment with Steve Harvey that night when he answered one of the survey questions completely wrong during the show’s “Fast Money” segment.

What’s the key takeaway here? WE NEED SNOOP ON MORE GAME SHOWS or HE NEEDS HIS OWN ASAP!

Nothin’ But A Gameshow Baby: Snoop Dogg’s Hilarious Wheel of Fortune Appearance was originally published on globalgrind.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Faces BEING FORCED OUT After TV Show Bosses Complain About Gaffs, Testiness

It looks like Wheel of Fortune producers are getting closer and closer to showing Pat Sajak the door. According to a source, the show's bigwigs are fed up with his gaffes and testiness. Though the TV star's contract runs until 2025, the "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," an insider said. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Seales
Person
Vanna White
Person
Mark Duplass
Person
Sugar Ray Leonard
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Pat Sajak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Gin And Juice#Celebrity
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy